Gala Auction Items (PREVIEW ONLY - No Bidding)

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Starting bid
BUY - IN @ $600 / Adult (flat rate)
Join Jon Hale for wine and dinner at at the family-owned La Lanterna, San Mateo
Wine tasting will include 100pt+ wines from Curt & Lynn’s private collection
Up to 8 adults
Date flexible for Fall 2026; to be arranged with the donor
Starting bid
LIVE AUCTION
Starting bid announced live!
Showcase your child’s special expedition moments
Work with Ian to select five treasured photos
Custom-printed on premium 12’x8’ metal frames
Ready to display and cherish for years to come
A unique opportunity to preserve unforgettable memories
For a special Odyssey Family
Starting bid
BUY-IN @ $375 / Couple (flat rate)
Exclusive Dining Experience with Jon Hale and Odyssey Japanese Teachers
Hana Izumi (Millbrae) specializes in serving a seasonal, multiple-course menu in the Japanese Kaiseki tradition.
Japanese Folk Song performed by our own Odyssey students
Up to 12 couples; adults only
Includes dinner and drinks
Date coming soon (donor arranging with Jon)
Starting bid
SILENT AUCTION starting @ $200 / couple
A cozy night of melted cheese, great food, and even better company
Enjoy a curated spread of meats, veggies, and accompaniments
Local hike in Pacifica included, weather permitting
Up to 3 couples
Date flexible; to be arranged with the donor
Starting bid
BUY-IN @ $300 / Couple (flat rate)
Watch 2023 Odyssey alum Alexander Jerving Gutzman prepare an authentic Spanish paella right before your eyes
Enjoy Spanish wines, delicious sides, and accompaniments inspired by the flavors of Spain
Sip, relax, and soak in live hispanic music
Intimate experience for up to 10 couples (+ hosts)
Sun, May 31, 2026, at the Jerving Gutzman home in downtown San Mateo
Starting bid
LIVE AUCTION
Starting bid announced live!
Fun weekend day on Tinsley Island, a private island in the San Joaquin River with the Turner Family.
Many activities available like bocce ball, horseshoes, volleyball, paddle boarding, kayaking, sailing, tubing and wakesurfing!
All food & beverages will be provided
One day available for up to 8 guests
Date flexible; to be arranged with the donor
Starting bid
BUY - IN @ $50 / Student (flat rate)
Laser tag game night for 36 students at LaserMaxx in San Carlos.
Attendees will play 2 rounds of laser tag and then have pizza and drinks afterwards. (~2 hours)
For Odyssey only: up to 36 students
Friday, May 29, 2026 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm
Starting bid
BUY - IN @ $50 / Package (flat rate)
Delicious homemade treats baked by Odyssey students, made with care and a little extra love!
Perfect for sharing… or keeping all to yourself
Support our students while satisfying your sweet tooth
Limited quantities—grab yours during cocktail hour before they’re gone!
Starting bid
BUY-IN @ $70 / Student (flat rate)
Kickoff the summer by smashing golf balls with your friends at Topgolf Burlingame.
Games, laughs, and friendly competition
Snacks + drinks included
For Odyssey only: up to 16 students
Tuesday, June 9, 2026 from 4:30 - 6:30 pm*
*Subject to availability. Parents will be notified of any changes in dates at least 1 week in advance
Starting bid
BUY - IN @ $150 / Student (flat rate)
3-hour, hands-on aviation workshop for those that want to think & fly like real pilots. Lunch included!
Interactive intro to flight basics — lift, controls, instruments, and real pilot procedures
Hands-on time in a high-fidelity flight simulator with real controls
Coached missions — takeoffs, landings, navigation, and handling scenarios like stalls and engine issues
For Odyssey only: group session up to 4 students
Date flexible; to be arranged with the donor
Starting bid
BUY - IN @ $150 / Student (flat rate)
Come party and spin some tracks with DJ Goomba and fellow Odyssians!
DJ Goomba aka Nihal Ghai will teach some mixing techniques to a small group of aspiring DJs.
Snacks and drinks will be provided
For Odyssey only: up to 5 students
Date flexible; to be arranged with the donor
Starting bid
SILENT AUCTION starting @ $350/student
Full-day walking tour through San Francisco, led by Jon Hale
Climb scenic peaks, fortified by sojourns at top chocolate spots, including the iconic Dandelion Chocolate
Drop-off and pickup at Odyssey. Breakfast & Lunch included.
For Odyssey only: up to 14 students
Date flexible; to be arranged with the Jon Hale
Starting bid
SILENT AUCTION starting @ $250 / family
Private access to hike among ancient Redwoods along Peters Creek in Portola Redwoods State Park
This park contains the third largest grove of old-growth Redwood trees in the Santa Cruz Mountains.
Up to 3 families (2 adults + kids)
3.5 miles round-trip; moderately strenuous
Date flexible; to be arranged with the donor
Starting bid
SILENT AUCTION starting @ $75 / tray
Handcrafted wooden serving trays made from real ambrosia maple with metal handles.
One tray is hand-etched with an eagle and mountain design
Other tray features the iconic Great Wave.
Perfect for hosting or as a beautiful decorative addition to your home.
Starting bid
SILENT AUCTION starting @ $150 / person
Design, craft, and etch your own custom wooden cutting board
Use real (Big) tools and machines!
No experience necessary!
4 spots available to any Odyssey student or parent
Date flexible; to be arranged with the donor
Starting bid
LIVE AUCTION
Starting bid announced live!
Two day passes includes access to climbing walls, yoga classes, and fitness classes for the entire day!
Come try Rope Climbing and Bouldering!
Redeemable at Movement Gym in Belmont
No blackout dates; does not need to be used on consecutive days or by same individual
Starting bid
LIVE AUCTION
Starting bid announced live!
Unique pieces created by Odyssey students across each grade:
6th Grade: Handmade quilt
7th Grade: Ceramic glazed platter
8th Grade: Handcrafted chess boards
Designed and guided by Jan Heiman
Starting bid
LIVE AUCTION
Starting bid announced live!
Two-night stay at the Oceano Hotel and Spa in Half Moon Bay (Deluxe King or Deluxe Double room).
The stay also includes a welcome gift basket with wine and snacks (valued at $100!).
Redeem by April 18, 2027; No blackout dates but subject to availability
All applicable taxes, resort fees, and parking charges are included—no additional fees will apply.
Starting bid
LIVE AUCTION
Starting bid announced live!
San Francisco Giants 6 Seat Section CL217, Row F
Choose from one of the following games:
Friday, Aug 7 @ 7:15 pm vs Detroit
Saturday, Aug 15 @ 1:05 pm vs Colorado
Wednesday, Aug 12 @ 12:45 pm vs Houston
Six seats available
Starting bid
LIVE AUCTION
Starting bid announced live!
Four seats to your choice of any performance; subject to availability
Seating will be determined at the time of redemption.
Special events are not included with this offer
Starting bid
LIVE AUCTION
Starting bid announced live!
2 Club Level Seats at San Francisco 49ers Game; front row mezzanine level behind home team!
Pre-season game in August or September 2026 (schedule out soon) in Levi’s Stadium, host of this year’s Super Bowl
Club level amenities including unlimited food, desserts and non-alcoholic drinks
Starting bid
LIVE AUCTION
Starting bid announced live!
Handcrafted wooden whiskey tasting tray made from real walnut, canary, and ebiara wood
Includes set of 6 glencairn glasses and bottle of Kentucky Owl Bourbon
Unique gift for your favorite whiskey lover!
Starting bid
TBD AUCTION
Starting bid announced live!
Impressive 3L Laurent-Perrier Brut La Cuvée bottle—perfect for celebrations and special gatherings
Crisp, fresh, and beautifully balanced with notes of citrus and white flower
Ideal for hosting, gifting, or marking life’s big moments
Rare format that makes a lasting impression
Starting bid
LIVE AUCTION
Starting bid announced live!
A thoughtfully put-together bundle, perfect to enjoy yourself or share. Includes:
Seasonal floral arrangement
a bottle of Prosecco from the UNESCO-listed Conegliano and Valdobbiadene wine growing region in northern Italy
Two chic beverage tumblers (one for you, one for your explorer)
Expedition Kit: A beautiful reusable toiletry bag stocked with "expedition essentials" (bath wipes, dry shampoo, sunscreen, sanitizers, and lotions) to keep your little explorer clean and comfortable on the go.
Aromatherapy candle
Chocolates and organic teas
Starting bid
Supports the programs that make Odyssey so special:
a) Second van for student transportation
b) Outdoor deck and classroom space
c) New expedition equipment
d) Transportation to and from Highland Rec / expeditions
e) Community Days (e.g., Holi, Lunar New Year)
f) Financial aid for families
And so much more!
Starting bid
Funds the Odyssey Endowment, building a lasting foundation that ensures financial stability and supports future generations of students
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!