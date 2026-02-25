Odyssey Middle School - Gala
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Odyssey Middle School - Gala

About this event

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Gala Auction Items (PREVIEW ONLY - No Bidding)

Taste of Perfection for 8 adults item
Taste of Perfection for 8 adults
$600

Starting bid

BUY - IN @ $600 / Adult (flat rate)


Join Jon Hale for wine and dinner at at the family-owned La Lanterna, San Mateo


Wine tasting will include 100pt+ wines from Curt & Lynn’s private collection


Up to 8 adults


Date flexible for Fall 2026; to be arranged with the donor


Custom Odyssey Expedition Pictures for one family item
Custom Odyssey Expedition Pictures for one family
$1,000,000

Starting bid

LIVE AUCTION

Starting bid announced live!


Showcase your child’s special expedition moments


Work with Ian to select five treasured photos


Custom-printed on premium 12’x8’ metal frames


Ready to display and cherish for years to come


A unique opportunity to preserve unforgettable memories


For a special Odyssey Family


Hana Izumi Japanese Dinner for 12 couples item
Hana Izumi Japanese Dinner for 12 couples
$375

Starting bid

BUY-IN @ $375 / Couple (flat rate)


Exclusive Dining Experience with Jon Hale and Odyssey Japanese Teachers


Hana Izumi (Millbrae) specializes in serving a seasonal, multiple-course menu in the Japanese Kaiseki tradition.


Japanese Folk Song performed by our own Odyssey students


Up to 12 couples; adults only


Includes dinner and drinks


Date coming soon (donor arranging with Jon)

Raclette Night: Melt & Mingle for 3 couples item
Raclette Night: Melt & Mingle for 3 couples
$200

Starting bid

SILENT AUCTION starting @ $200 / couple


A cozy night of melted cheese, great food, and even better company


Enjoy a curated spread of meats, veggies, and accompaniments


Local hike in Pacifica included, weather permitting


Up to 3 couples


Date flexible; to be arranged with the donor


Fiesta de España: Paella, Wine & Live Music for 10 couples item
Fiesta de España: Paella, Wine & Live Music for 10 couples
$300

Starting bid

BUY-IN @ $300 / Couple (flat rate)


Watch 2023 Odyssey alum Alexander Jerving Gutzman prepare an authentic Spanish paella right before your eyes


Enjoy Spanish wines, delicious sides, and accompaniments inspired by the flavors of Spain


Sip, relax, and soak in live hispanic music


Intimate experience for up to 10 couples (+ hosts)


Sun, May 31, 2026, at the Jerving Gutzman home in downtown San Mateo

Day in the Delta for one family (up to 8 ppl) item
Day in the Delta for one family (up to 8 ppl)
$1,000,000

Starting bid

LIVE AUCTION

Starting bid announced live!


Fun weekend day on Tinsley Island, a private island in the San Joaquin River with the Turner Family.


Many activities available like bocce ball, horseshoes, volleyball, paddle boarding, kayaking, sailing, tubing and wakesurfing!


All food & beverages will be provided


One day available for up to 8 guests


Date flexible; to be arranged with the donor

Laser Tag Faceoff for 36 students item
Laser Tag Faceoff for 36 students
$50

Starting bid

BUY - IN @ $50 / Student (flat rate)


Laser tag game night for 36 students at LaserMaxx in San Carlos.


Attendees will play 2 rounds of laser tag and then have pizza and drinks afterwards. (~2 hours)


For Odyssey only: up to 36 students


Friday, May 29, 2026 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm


Baked Goods by Odyssey Students: 10 packages available item
Baked Goods by Odyssey Students: 10 packages available
$50

Starting bid

BUY - IN @ $50 / Package (flat rate)


Delicious homemade treats baked by Odyssey students, made with care and a little extra love!


Perfect for sharing… or keeping all to yourself


Support our students while satisfying your sweet tooth


Limited quantities—grab yours during cocktail hour before they’re gone!

Tee Off with Friends (Topgolf) for 16 students item
Tee Off with Friends (Topgolf) for 16 students
$70

Starting bid

BUY-IN @ $70 / Student (flat rate)


Kickoff the summer by smashing golf balls with your friends at Topgolf Burlingame.


Games, laughs, and friendly competition


Snacks + drinks included


For Odyssey only: up to 16 students


Tuesday, June 9, 2026 from 4:30 - 6:30 pm*


*Subject to availability. Parents will be notified of any changes in dates at least 1 week in advance


Aviation Workshop for 4 students item
Aviation Workshop for 4 students
$150

Starting bid

BUY - IN @ $150 / Student (flat rate)


3-hour, hands-on aviation workshop for those that want to think & fly like real pilots.  Lunch included!


Interactive intro to flight basics — lift, controls, instruments, and real pilot procedures


Hands-on time in a high-fidelity flight simulator with real controls


Coached missions — takeoffs, landings, navigation, and handling scenarios like stalls and engine issues


For Odyssey only: group session up to 4 students


Date flexible; to be arranged with the donor

Jam Session with DJ GOOMBA! for 5 students item
Jam Session with DJ GOOMBA! for 5 students
$150

Starting bid

BUY - IN @ $150 / Student (flat rate)


Come party and spin some tracks with DJ Goomba and fellow Odyssians!


DJ Goomba aka Nihal Ghai will teach some mixing techniques to a small group of aspiring DJs.


Snacks and drinks will be provided


For Odyssey only: up to 5 students


Date flexible; to be arranged with the donor

A Chocolate Odyssey for 14 students item
A Chocolate Odyssey for 14 students
$350

Starting bid

SILENT AUCTION starting @ $350/student


Full-day walking tour through San Francisco, led by Jon Hale


Climb scenic peaks, fortified by sojourns at top chocolate spots, including the iconic Dandelion Chocolate


Drop-off and pickup at Odyssey.  Breakfast & Lunch included.


For Odyssey only: up to 14 students


Date flexible; to be arranged with the Jon Hale

Hike and Picnic Among Giant Redwoods for 3 families item
Hike and Picnic Among Giant Redwoods for 3 families
$250

Starting bid

SILENT AUCTION starting @ $250 / family


Private access to hike among ancient Redwoods along Peters Creek in Portola Redwoods State Park


This park contains the third largest grove of old-growth Redwood trees in the Santa Cruz Mountains.


Up to 3 families (2 adults + kids)  


3.5 miles round-trip; moderately strenuous


Date flexible; to be arranged with the donor


Handcrafted Wooden Ottoman Trays (2 available) item
Handcrafted Wooden Ottoman Trays (2 available)
$75

Starting bid

SILENT AUCTION starting @ $75 / tray


Handcrafted wooden serving trays made from real ambrosia maple with metal handles.


One tray is hand-etched with an eagle and mountain design

Other tray features the iconic Great Wave.


Perfect for hosting or as a beautiful decorative addition to your home.


Four One-day Woodworking Workshop (one person per session) item
Four One-day Woodworking Workshop (one person per session)
$150

Starting bid

SILENT AUCTION starting @ $150 / person


Design, craft, and etch your own custom wooden cutting board


Use real (Big) tools and machines!


No experience necessary!


4 spots available to any Odyssey student or parent


Date flexible; to be arranged with the donor


Rock Climbing Passes (2 individual passes available) item
Rock Climbing Passes (2 individual passes available)
$1,000,000

Starting bid

LIVE AUCTION

Starting bid announced live!


Two day passes includes access to climbing walls, yoga classes, and fitness classes for the entire day!


Come try Rope Climbing and Bouldering! 


Redeemable at Movement Gym in Belmont

No blackout dates; does not need to be used on consecutive days or by same individual

Original Odyssian Artwork (3 pieces available) item
Original Odyssian Artwork (3 pieces available)
$1,000,000

Starting bid

LIVE AUCTION

Starting bid announced live!


Unique pieces created by Odyssey students across each grade:


6th Grade: Handmade quilt

7th Grade: Ceramic glazed platter

8th Grade: Handcrafted chess boards


Designed and guided by Jan Heiman


Two-Night Stay at Oceano Hotel and Spa, Half Moon Bay item
Two-Night Stay at Oceano Hotel and Spa, Half Moon Bay
$1,000,000

Starting bid

LIVE AUCTION

Starting bid announced live!


Two-night stay at the Oceano Hotel and Spa in Half Moon Bay (Deluxe King or Deluxe Double room).


The stay also includes a welcome gift basket with wine and snacks (valued at $100!).


Redeem by April 18, 2027; No blackout dates but subject to availability


All applicable taxes, resort fees, and parking charges are included—no additional fees will apply.


Six Premium Giants Tickets to One Game item
Six Premium Giants Tickets to One Game
$1,000,000

Starting bid

LIVE AUCTION

Starting bid announced live!


San Francisco Giants 6 Seat Section CL217, Row F


Choose from one of the following games:

Friday, Aug 7 @ 7:15 pm vs Detroit

Saturday, Aug 15 @ 1:05 pm vs Colorado

Wednesday, Aug 12 @ 12:45 pm vs Houston


Six seats available



Four Seats to a SF Symphony Experience item
Four Seats to a SF Symphony Experience
$1,000,000

Starting bid

LIVE AUCTION

Starting bid announced live!


Four seats to your choice of any performance; subject to availability


Seating will be determined at the time of redemption.


Special events are not included with this offer


Two Club Level Seats to a Pre-season Game item
Two Club Level Seats to a Pre-season Game
$1,000,000

Starting bid

LIVE AUCTION

Starting bid announced live!


2 Club Level Seats at San Francisco 49ers Game; front row mezzanine level behind home team!


Pre-season game in August or September 2026 (schedule out soon) in Levi’s Stadium, host of this year’s Super Bowl


Club level amenities including unlimited food, desserts and non-alcoholic drinks


One Handcrafted Whiskey Tasting Set item
One Handcrafted Whiskey Tasting Set
$1,000,000

Starting bid

LIVE AUCTION

Starting bid announced live!


Handcrafted wooden whiskey tasting tray made from real walnut, canary, and ebiara wood


Includes set of 6 glencairn glasses and bottle of Kentucky Owl Bourbon


Unique gift for your favorite whiskey lover!


One 3L Bottle of Laurent-Perrier Champagne item
One 3L Bottle of Laurent-Perrier Champagne
$1,000,000

Starting bid

TBD AUCTION

Starting bid announced live!


Impressive 3L Laurent-Perrier Brut La Cuvée bottle—perfect for celebrations and special gatherings


Crisp, fresh, and beautifully balanced with notes of citrus and white flower


Ideal for hosting, gifting, or marking life’s big moments


Rare format that makes a lasting impression


Handcrafted Giftbox (10 available) item
Handcrafted Giftbox (10 available)
$1,000,000

Starting bid

LIVE AUCTION

Starting bid announced live!


A thoughtfully put-together bundle, perfect to enjoy yourself or share. Includes:

Seasonal floral arrangement


a bottle of Prosecco from the UNESCO-listed Conegliano and Valdobbiadene wine growing region in northern Italy


Two chic beverage tumblers (one for you, one for your explorer)


Expedition Kit: A beautiful reusable toiletry bag stocked with "expedition essentials" (bath wipes, dry shampoo, sunscreen, sanitizers, and lotions) to keep your little explorer clean and comfortable on the go.


Aromatherapy candle


Chocolates and organic teas

Fund-A-Need item
Fund-A-Need
$100

Starting bid

Supports the programs that make Odyssey so special:


a) Second van for student transportation

b) Outdoor deck and classroom space

c) New expedition equipment

d) Transportation to and from Highland Rec / expeditions

e) Community Days (e.g., Holi, Lunar New Year)

f) Financial aid for families


And so much more!


Fund-A-Future item
Fund-A-Future
$500

Starting bid

Funds the Odyssey Endowment, building a lasting foundation that ensures financial stability and supports future generations of students

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!