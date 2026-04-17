The Pioneer School Inc

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The Pioneer School Inc

About this raffle

Odyssey of the Mind World Finals Raffle

$500, $300, or $100 Buena Onda Cafe Gift Card (1 Entry)
$5

We will draw three winners from this raffle -- you could win a $500, $300, or $100 gift card to the delicious Buena Onda Cafe and La Licha food truck on West King. Buena Onda is a family run cafe with a simple mission: good food and good vibes! They serve scratch made vegetarian and vegan breakfast and lunch items, espresso drinks, speciality coffee drinks, plant powered lattes, unique house made drinks like ginger mint lemonade and Yerba mate iced tea, as well as beer and wine.

$500, $300, or $100 Buena Onda Cafe Gift Card (5 Entries)
$20
This includes 5 tickets

We will draw three winners from this raffle -- you could win a $500, $300, or $100 gift card to the delicious Buena Onda Cafe and La Licha food truck on West King. Buena Onda is a family run cafe with a simple mission: good food and good vibes! They serve scratch made vegetarian and vegan breakfast and lunch items, espresso drinks, speciality coffee drinks, plant powered lattes, unique house made drinks like ginger mint lemonade and Yerba mate iced tea, as well as beer and wine.

Downtown St. Aug Vacation Rental - 3 Night Stay (1 Entry)
$10

Enjoy a holiday at this adorable downtown cottage AirBNB. Sleeps 4; 1 bathroom, off street parking and pet friendly. Valid during 2026 only, holidays and Nights of Lights not included)

Downtown St. Aug Vacation Rental - 3 Night Stay (3 Entries)
$25
This includes 3 tickets

Enjoy a holiday at this adorable downtown cottage AirBNB. Sleeps 4; 1 bathroom, off street parking and pet friendly. Valid during 2026 only, holidays and Nights of Lights not included)

Bundle of 4 Reading or Math Tutoring Sessions (1 Entry)
$10

Win a bundle of 4 reading or math tutoring sessions, valued at $300, with Kimberly Hellmuth, Orton Gillingham trained reading specialist and FL certified teacher. Sessions will take place at Grassroots Education. Valid during 2026 only.

Bundle of 4 Reading or Math Tutoring Sessions (3 Entries)
$25
This includes 3 tickets

Win a bundle of 4 reading or math tutoring sessions, valued at $300, with Kimberly Hellmuth, Orton Gillingham trained reading specialist and FL certified teacher. Valid during 2026 only. Sessions will take place at Grassroots Education.

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