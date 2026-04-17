Odyssey of the Mind World Finals Raffle

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About this raffle
We will draw three winners from this raffle -- you could win a $500, $300, or $100 gift card to the delicious Buena Onda Cafe and La Licha food truck on West King. Buena Onda is a family run cafe with a simple mission: good food and good vibes! They serve scratch made vegetarian and vegan breakfast and lunch items, espresso drinks, speciality coffee drinks, plant powered lattes, unique house made drinks like ginger mint lemonade and Yerba mate iced tea, as well as beer and wine.
We will draw three winners from this raffle -- you could win a $500, $300, or $100 gift card to the delicious Buena Onda Cafe and La Licha food truck on West King. Buena Onda is a family run cafe with a simple mission: good food and good vibes! They serve scratch made vegetarian and vegan breakfast and lunch items, espresso drinks, speciality coffee drinks, plant powered lattes, unique house made drinks like ginger mint lemonade and Yerba mate iced tea, as well as beer and wine.
Enjoy a holiday at this adorable downtown cottage AirBNB. Sleeps 4; 1 bathroom, off street parking and pet friendly. Valid during 2026 only, holidays and Nights of Lights not included)
Enjoy a holiday at this adorable downtown cottage AirBNB. Sleeps 4; 1 bathroom, off street parking and pet friendly. Valid during 2026 only, holidays and Nights of Lights not included)
Win a bundle of 4 reading or math tutoring sessions, valued at $300, with Kimberly Hellmuth, Orton Gillingham trained reading specialist and FL certified teacher. Sessions will take place at Grassroots Education. Valid during 2026 only.
Win a bundle of 4 reading or math tutoring sessions, valued at $300, with Kimberly Hellmuth, Orton Gillingham trained reading specialist and FL certified teacher. Valid during 2026 only. Sessions will take place at Grassroots Education.
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