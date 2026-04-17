Odyssey of the Mind World Finals Raffle

We will draw three winners from this raffle -- you could win a $500, $300, or $100 gift card to the delicious Buena Onda Cafe and La Licha food truck on West King. Buena Onda is a family run cafe with a simple mission: good food and good vibes! They serve scratch made vegetarian and vegan breakfast and lunch items, espresso drinks, speciality coffee drinks, plant powered lattes, unique house made drinks like ginger mint lemonade and Yerba mate iced tea, as well as beer and wine.