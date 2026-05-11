Odyssey of the Mind World Finals Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Valued at $270
Win a 4 day soccer camp with Ancient City Soccer at Gamble Rogers. One winner will receive registration for an action-packed week of skill building, games, and fun with experienced coaches in a supportive environment for young players.
9am to 3pm, June 8-11, June 22-25 or July 6-9
Starting bid
Valued at $150
WIN a One-day adventure pass for four people TO THE ALLIGATOR FARM!
The Alligator Farm is more than just fun for the little ones. Adults LOVE the Alligator Farm as it has many great things to see and activities to do!
The St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park is the only place in the world where you can see every living species of crocodilian! But that's not all. They also host many other animals, birds, reptiles, fossils, and more!
Starting bid
Valued at $300
Win an incredible gift Basket with 2 days of boarding or day camp, decorated mug, doggie treats, Mini Dog Poop Bag Holder, $50 off grooming coupon
Starting bid
Valued at $125
This 2.5hr open gym pass for you and four friends is your invite to Urban Youth Park -- where movement meets freedom, challenges turn into wins, and friendships are built through adventure. Bring four friends and experience our epic parkour zones, trampolines, walls, and obstacles. One visit and you'll never want to leave!
Located in Nocatee on Phillips Hwy, 200 Sterling Plaza Dr, #207, Ponte Vedra, FL 32081
Starting bid
Valued at $240
A gift certificate for a 5x7 studio session. Includes three 5″ x 7″ tintype photographs, and digital scans of all images. Individuals, couples, friends and small families all welcome parties. plates available for return pickup or shipped.
https://staugustinetintype.com/
Starting bid
Valued at $150 - $250
Whole home flush and filter replacement -- even if you have more than 1 water heater. Keep your water heater running smoothly! We specialize in preventative maintenance for tankless water heaters. Our team performs thorough flushing for tankless water heaters, helping prevent buildup of hard water scale, rust, lime, and calcium to support reliable hot water in your home. We work with homeowners in St. Augustine and St. Johns County for regular, hassle-free maintenance!
Starting bid
Win two tickets to see Young the Giant and Cold War Kids live at St. Augustine Amphitheatre. The winner will receive a pair of tickets to an unforgettable night of live music featuring two of indie rock’s most iconic bands on June 5th. Don’t miss your chance to be there!
Starting bid
The new woodworker will build 10 different projects of increasing complexity and skill. Projects range from a trivet to a birdhouse. All wood and supplies are included.
Weekday and Weekend classes available
Starting bid
Your young woodworker will spend 90 minutes using a variety of vintage and new hand tools to build a project to take home
Offered Wed at 10AM and 1PM, Fri at 1PM. Sat at 1PM.
Starting bid
Experience the pottery wheel for the first time in our Sip & Center class—a relaxing, hands-on introduction to wheel throwing. Join us Friday nights at 6 PM or Saturday mornings at 10 AM for two hours of expert instruction in our modern, welcoming studio. You'll work with up to 3 pounds of clay, with all tools and materials provided. Enjoy a complimentary beverage while you create (we have wine, coffee, and more). No experience needed—just bring your curiosity. Select your glaze color at the end of class, and we'll fire your pieces and notify you when they're ready for pickup in 4-6 weeks. Reserve your spot for a creative morning or evening out!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!