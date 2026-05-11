Odyssey of the Mind World Finals Silent Auction

Valued at $150

WIN a One-day adventure pass for four people TO THE ALLIGATOR FARM!





The Alligator Farm is more than just fun for the little ones. Adults LOVE the Alligator Farm as it has many great things to see and activities to do!



The St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park is the only place in the world where you can see every living species of crocodilian! But that's not all. They also host many other animals, birds, reptiles, fossils, and more!



