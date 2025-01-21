Odyssey Works Family Reunion: Summer 2025

You will be assigned a shared room. If you are coming with a friend and want to share a room with them, indicate that in the questionnaire. Couples coming together will each register for a shared room.
PRIVATE room
$825
This option is a private room for a single person. If you are coming with a friend with whom you would like to share a room, each person should register for a shared room and note the name of their companion.
[BOOK] Odyssey Works
$25
*Book orders will be delivered at the Family Reunion.*
Odyssey Works: Transformative Experiences for an Audience of One,
by Abraham Burickson and Ayden LeRoux, with contributions from Rick Moody and short story by Amy Hempel. Published by Princeton Architectural Press, 2016.
We believe that art can be meaningful. We believe that it can elevate the lives of everyone involved. We believe that every person in this world has the right to be brought to their knees by beauty, and we’ve dedicated our lives to figuring out how. This book is the culmination of our research.
[BOOK] Experience Design: A Participatory Manifesto
$30
*Book orders will be delivered at the Family Reunion.*
An engaging introduction to the cutting-edge discipline of experience design for students and practitioners in creative fields, including architecture, product design, gaming, exhibition design, and performance
What does it mean to design experiences? Traditional design practices invite us to design things, and to use those things to solve problems. But experience is not a problem; it is life. Experience designers engage with unpredictability and the unknown, partnering with their audiences to generate possibility and relationality. Experience designers create worlds, craft narratives that leave the page and enter people’s lives, and structure transformation. Broadly interdisciplinary and deeply human, experience design is a practice that at once embraces new technologies and offers a balm for our disconnected lives.
Add a donation for Odyssey Works Foundation, Inc
$
