Odyssey Works Family Reunion: Summer 2025

*Book orders will be delivered at the Family Reunion.* Odyssey Works: Transformative Experiences for an Audience of One, by Abraham Burickson and Ayden LeRoux, with contributions from Rick Moody and short story by Amy Hempel. Published by Princeton Architectural Press, 2016. We believe that art can be meaningful. We believe that it can elevate the lives of everyone involved. We believe that every person in this world has the right to be brought to their knees by beauty, and we’ve dedicated our lives to figuring out how. This book is the culmination of our research.

