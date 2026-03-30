Open Eyes Beyond Border

Hosted by

Open Eyes Beyond Border

About this event

OEBB Gala - Stars in Your Eyes

10901 N Lamar Blvd BLDG A1

Austin, TX 78753, USA

🎫 Individual Ticket
$100

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Premium 7 course meal.

Access to appetizer and dessert bar.

Two drinks.

🎫 Regular Table
$1,000

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Premium 7 course meal.

Access to appetizer and dessert bar.

Two drinks.

*Reserved table with signage

*10 event tickets

🎫 VIP Table
$1,200

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

*Prime Location

Premium 7 course meal.

Access to appetizer and dessert bar.

*UNLIMITED drinks

Reserved table with signage

10 event tickets


🏆 Community Sponsor
$1,000

🌟Brand Visibility Name or small logo listed in the event program

Logo on OEBB website sponsor page

🌟Group social media thank‑you post

🌟Guest Tickets: Individual Tickets for 2 guests

🌟Community Recognition Recognized publicly as an OEBB Community Supporter

🏆 Champion Sponsor
$3,000

🌟Brand Visibility Logo placement on: Event banner Event program OEBB website sponsor page for entire year

🌟Event Recognition Verbal recognition during the gala Half-page ad or featured sponsor listing in the program

🌟Social Media One dedicated pre-event sponsor thank-you post

🌟Guest Tickets: Individual Tickets for up to 4 guests

🏆 Visionary Sponsor
$5,000

🌟Prominent logo placement on:

Event backdrop / sponsor board OEBB website sponsor page for entire year

All gala marketing materials

🌟Event Recognition Verbal name recognition during the gala One full-page standard ad OR a featured sponsor message in the event program

🌟VIP Experience Reserved VIP seating for 6 guests

🌟Media & Social Media One dedicated pre‑event social media spotlight

Post-event group sponsor appreciation Recognition in press releases (if applicable)

🏆 Legacy Sponsor
$8,000

🌟Exclusive title recognition: “OEBB Annual Gala sponsored by [Sponsor Name]”

🌟Largest logo placement on:

Event backdrop / step‑and‑repeat or Sponsor Poster OEBB website homepage + sponsor page for the entire year

All gala marketing materials (digital + print)

🌟Event Participation & Visibility Recognition at all OEBB events throughout the year

Verbal recognition during the gala program

On-stage speaking opportunity or presenting an award (1–3 minutes)

🌟Premium VIP Experience One VIP table for up to 10 guests (best placement in the room)

Full-page premium ad in the event program

Option to display one sponsor-provided pop‑up banner at the venue

🌟Media & Social Media Dedicated pre-event and post-event social media spotlights

Inclusion in press releases and media (if applicable)

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