OEBB Gala - Stars in Your Eyes

🌟Exclusive title recognition: “OEBB Annual Gala sponsored by [Sponsor Name]”

🌟Largest logo placement on:

Event backdrop / step‑and‑repeat or Sponsor Poster OEBB website homepage + sponsor page for the entire year

All gala marketing materials (digital + print)

🌟Event Participation & Visibility Recognition at all OEBB events throughout the year

Verbal recognition during the gala program

On-stage speaking opportunity or presenting an award (1–3 minutes)

🌟Premium VIP Experience One VIP table for up to 10 guests (best placement in the room)

Full-page premium ad in the event program

Option to display one sponsor-provided pop‑up banner at the venue

🌟Media & Social Media Dedicated pre-event and post-event social media spotlights

Inclusion in press releases and media (if applicable)