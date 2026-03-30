OEBB Gala - Stars in Your Eyes

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About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Premium 7 course meal.
Access to appetizer and dessert bar.
Two drinks.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Premium 7 course meal.
Access to appetizer and dessert bar.
Two drinks.
*Reserved table with signage
*10 event tickets
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
*Prime Location
Premium 7 course meal.
Access to appetizer and dessert bar.
*UNLIMITED drinks
Reserved table with signage
10 event tickets
🌟Brand Visibility Name or small logo listed in the event program
Logo on OEBB website sponsor page
🌟Group social media thank‑you post
🌟Guest Tickets: Individual Tickets for 2 guests
🌟Community Recognition Recognized publicly as an OEBB Community Supporter
🌟Brand Visibility Logo placement on: Event banner Event program OEBB website sponsor page for entire year
🌟Event Recognition Verbal recognition during the gala Half-page ad or featured sponsor listing in the program
🌟Social Media One dedicated pre-event sponsor thank-you post
🌟Guest Tickets: Individual Tickets for up to 4 guests
🌟Prominent logo placement on:
Event backdrop / sponsor board OEBB website sponsor page for entire year
All gala marketing materials
🌟Event Recognition Verbal name recognition during the gala One full-page standard ad OR a featured sponsor message in the event program
🌟VIP Experience Reserved VIP seating for 6 guests
🌟Media & Social Media One dedicated pre‑event social media spotlight
Post-event group sponsor appreciation Recognition in press releases (if applicable)
🌟Exclusive title recognition: “OEBB Annual Gala sponsored by [Sponsor Name]”
🌟Largest logo placement on:
Event backdrop / step‑and‑repeat or Sponsor Poster OEBB website homepage + sponsor page for the entire year
All gala marketing materials (digital + print)
🌟Event Participation & Visibility Recognition at all OEBB events throughout the year
Verbal recognition during the gala program
On-stage speaking opportunity or presenting an award (1–3 minutes)
🌟Premium VIP Experience One VIP table for up to 10 guests (best placement in the room)
Full-page premium ad in the event program
Option to display one sponsor-provided pop‑up banner at the venue
🌟Media & Social Media Dedicated pre-event and post-event social media spotlights
Inclusion in press releases and media (if applicable)
$
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