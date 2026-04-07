OEC Commander's Summit 2026

About this event
Sandwiches will be served on a bun with pickles, onions, and BBQ sauce on the side. Served with a side.
Potatoes will be served with butter, cheese, sour cream, and green onions on the side. Served with a side.
Your choice of bread served with your choice of chips and cookie.
Each sandwich is served with your choice of chips and cookie.
Mixed greens, cheddar-jack cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers & tomatoes and your choice of salad dressing.
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