OEC SFRG

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OEC SFRG

About this event

OEC Commander's Summit 2026

1001 Leadership Pl

Killeen, TX 76549, USA

Day 1 - True BBQ Sandwich
$11

Sandwiches will be served on a bun with pickles, onions, and BBQ sauce on the side. Served with a side.

Day 1 - True BBQ Baked Potato
$13

Potatoes will be served with butter, cheese, sour cream, and green onions on the side. Served with a side.

Day 2 - Jimmy John's Sandwich
$13

Your choice of bread served with your choice of chips and cookie.

Day 3 - McAlister's Deli Sandwich
$13

Each sandwich is served with your choice of chips and cookie. 

Day 3 - McAlister's Deli Salad
$9

Mixed greens, cheddar-jack cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers & tomatoes and your choice of salad dressing.

Refreshments & Snacks (All Summit)
$15

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