OEDF America 250 Summer Mixer

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Helps provide shelf-stable basics like rice, pasta, oats, canned goods, and bottled water.
The Oregon Economic Development Foundation is a 501(c)(6) organization. Contributions support community engagement and programmatic initiatives and are not charitable donations.
Provides comfort items such as snacks, coffee, and small personal items.
The Oregon Economic Development Foundation is a 501(c)(6) organization. Contributions support community engagement and programmatic initiatives and are not charitable donations.
Supports materials for small-scale veteran art projects.
The Oregon Economic Development Foundation is a 501(c)(6) organization. Contributions support community engagement and programmatic initiatives and are not charitable donations.
Supports shelf-stable meals, hygiene products, and household goods.
The Oregon Economic Development Foundation is a 501(c)(6) organization. Contributions support community engagement and programmatic initiatives and are not charitable donations.
Helps provide clothing such as t-shirts, sweat sets, underwear, and blankets.
The Oregon Economic Development Foundation is a 501(c)(6) organization. Contributions support community engagement and programmatic initiatives and are not charitable donations.
Helps fund larger installations and community visibility.
The Oregon Economic Development Foundation is a 501(c)(6) organization. Contributions support community engagement and programmatic initiatives and are not charitable donations.
Helps fund broader support such as minor home-related needs (safety items, basic repairs), and consistent access to essential goods.
The Oregon Economic Development Foundation is a 501(c)(6) organization. Contributions support community engagement and programmatic initiatives and are not charitable donations.
Supports expanded needs such as travel assistance, lodging, and specialized care funds.
The Oregon Economic Development Foundation is a 501(c)(6) organization. Contributions support community engagement and programmatic initiatives and are not charitable donations.
Supports major installations and long-term veteran engagement initiatives.
The Oregon Economic Development Foundation is a 501(c)(6) organization. Contributions support community engagement and programmatic initiatives and are not charitable donations.
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