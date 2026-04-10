Oregon on the Bay Regional Economic Development Foundation

Hosted by

Oregon on the Bay Regional Economic Development Foundation

About this event

OEDF America 250 Summer Mixer

1750 State Park Road #2

1750 Park Rd 2, Oregon, OH 43616, USA

General Admission
$30
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
OEDF INVESTOR
Pay what you can
Area Office on Aging – Pantry & Essential Needs
$50

Helps provide shelf-stable basics like rice, pasta, oats, canned goods, and bottled water.


The Oregon Economic Development Foundation is a 501(c)(6) organization. Contributions support community engagement and programmatic initiatives and are not charitable donations.

VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System – Local Veteran Support
$100

Provides comfort items such as snacks, coffee, and small personal items.


The Oregon Economic Development Foundation is a 501(c)(6) organization. Contributions support community engagement and programmatic initiatives and are not charitable donations.

Dean Davis’ River Gallery Veterans Project
$250

Supports materials for small-scale veteran art projects.


The Oregon Economic Development Foundation is a 501(c)(6) organization. Contributions support community engagement and programmatic initiatives and are not charitable donations.

Area Office on Aging – Pantry & Essential Needs
$500

Supports shelf-stable meals, hygiene products, and household goods.


The Oregon Economic Development Foundation is a 501(c)(6) organization. Contributions support community engagement and programmatic initiatives and are not charitable donations.

VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System – Local Veteran Support
$1,000

Helps provide clothing such as t-shirts, sweat sets, underwear, and blankets.


The Oregon Economic Development Foundation is a 501(c)(6) organization. Contributions support community engagement and programmatic initiatives and are not charitable donations.

Dean Davis’ River Gallery Veterans Project
$2,500

Helps fund larger installations and community visibility.


The Oregon Economic Development Foundation is a 501(c)(6) organization. Contributions support community engagement and programmatic initiatives and are not charitable donations.

Area Office on Aging – Pantry & Essential Needs
$5,000

Helps fund broader support such as minor home-related needs (safety items, basic repairs), and consistent access to essential goods.


The Oregon Economic Development Foundation is a 501(c)(6) organization. Contributions support community engagement and programmatic initiatives and are not charitable donations.

VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System – Local Veteran Support
$10,000

Supports expanded needs such as travel assistance, lodging, and specialized care funds.


The Oregon Economic Development Foundation is a 501(c)(6) organization. Contributions support community engagement and programmatic initiatives and are not charitable donations.

Dean Davis’ River Gallery Veterans Project
$20,000

Supports major installations and long-term veteran engagement initiatives.


The Oregon Economic Development Foundation is a 501(c)(6) organization. Contributions support community engagement and programmatic initiatives and are not charitable donations.

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