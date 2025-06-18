OFA Basic Cardiology Exam- Auscultation and Microchipping Fri 9AM-5PM. Sat. 9AM-2PM

Reminder: Complete and bring your OFA Basic Cardiac Form with you (from the OFA website), https://ofa.org/applications/ Dog must be more than 12 months of age for the Basic Cardiac exam to count towards the CHIC requirement.

Reminder: Complete and bring your OFA Basic Cardiac Form with you (from the OFA website), https://ofa.org/applications/ Dog must be more than 12 months of age for the Basic Cardiac exam to count towards the CHIC requirement.

seeMoreDetailsMobile