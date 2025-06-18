eventClosed

OFA Basic Cardiology Exam- Auscultation and Microchipping Fri 9AM-5PM. Sat. 9AM-2PM

Greater Gulf State Fairgrounds

1035 Cody Rd N, Mobile, AL 36608, USA

Basic Cardiac Exam
$50
Reminder: Complete and bring your OFA Basic Cardiac Form with you (from the OFA website), https://ofa.org/applications/ Dog must be more than 12 months of age for the Basic Cardiac exam to count towards the CHIC requirement.
Microchip (with or without Exam)
$25
INDIGO ISO MICROCHIP WITH AKC REUNITE ID DOG TAG INCLUDED. Note: Can register this chip with AKC Reunite for lifetime of dog starting around $20

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing