Off-Beat Players - Silent Auction

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401 Old Church Road, Greenwich, CT 06830
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Experience the Broadway phenomenon that has captivated audiences around the world! Enjoy two tickets to Wicked along with swag bag filled with exclusive official merchandise from the show.
Date subject to availability. Additional restrictions may apply.
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Bring family and friends together for an unforgettable culinary experience! Gather up to 8 guests for a hands-on pasta cooking class led by a personal chef Chelsey Bawot in the comfort of your home.
Your group will learn the techniques behind creating fresh, homemade pasta from scratch while picking up professional tips and tricks along the way. After the cooking is complete, sit down and savor the delicious meal you've created together.
Whether you're celebrating a special occasion, planning a unique date night with friends, or simply looking for a memorable evening, this interactive class is sure to delight food lovers of all skill levels.
ABOUT THE CHEF: Chelsey Bawot is a culinary producer, food stylist, chef and all-around food enthusiast. Thanks to her decade-long career in culinary production, she has had the privilege of cooking side by side with Michelin-star chefs, and thanks to shows like Cutthroat Kitchen and Next Iron Chef, she can make spaghetti Bolognese in a stovetop espresso maker...in a kitchen she built in the woods.
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Gather your favorite foursome for a day on the links at The Griff! Enjoy a round of golf on one of the area's premier public courses.
Valid for one foursome. Tee time reservations available for Monday-Thursday in the 2026 Season. Additional restrictions may apply.
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Invest in yourself while supporting Off-Beat Players!
Whether you’re seeking better health, navigating change, or striving to live with greater balance and purpose, this coaching series offers the opportunity to move forward with greater clarity, confidence, and intention.
WHAT TO EXPECT
¯ One 45-minute introductory coaching session
¯ Five 30-minute private coaching sessions
¯ Personalized action planning
¯ Email/text accountability between sessions
¯ Live virtual coaching sessions
Identify meaningful goals and create practical strategies that align with your strengths, values, and
lifestyle. You’ll receive guidance, support, and accountability as you put those strategies into practice and create lasting habits that support meaningful change.
This coaching experience is designed for one individual and is ideally completed within 6–8 weeks to support
meaningful and sustainable change. Coaching sessions are scheduled by mutual agreement based on availability, and are conducted live virtually, allowing you to participate from wherever you are. This coaching experience is valid September 1 – December 15, 2026.
About Your Coach:
Mabél Arteaga Balestra is a Mayo Clinic-trained Health & Wellness Coach. Her coaching is informed by a professional background in international corporate law and enriched by complementary wellness practices that support whole-person well-being. Together, these experiences provide a broad perspective on well-being while honoring the distinct roles of evidence-based health and wellness coaching.
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