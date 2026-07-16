Off-Beat Players - Silent Auction

Bring family and friends together for an unforgettable culinary experience! Gather up to 8 guests for a hands-on pasta cooking class led by a personal chef Chelsey Bawot in the comfort of your home.





Your group will learn the techniques behind creating fresh, homemade pasta from scratch while picking up professional tips and tricks along the way. After the cooking is complete, sit down and savor the delicious meal you've created together.





Whether you're celebrating a special occasion, planning a unique date night with friends, or simply looking for a memorable evening, this interactive class is sure to delight food lovers of all skill levels.





ABOUT THE CHEF: Chelsey Bawot is a culinary producer, food stylist, chef and all-around food enthusiast. Thanks to her decade-long career in culinary production, she has had the privilege of cooking side by side with Michelin-star chefs, and thanks to shows like Cutthroat Kitchen and Next Iron Chef, she can make spaghetti Bolognese in a stovetop espresso maker...in a kitchen she built in the woods.