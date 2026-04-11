Hosted by

The Riverside Club for Adventure and Imagination

About this event

Off Map Glamping...Vacation for a Cause

63401 8th Ave

South Haven, MI 49090, USA

Safari King Tent item
Safari King Tent
$300

Price is for two nights: August 10 & 11


These thoughtfully designed tents offer a classic glamping experience—simple, comfortable, and deeply connected to the outdoors. Perfect for guests who want to unplug while still enjoying a restful stay.


Wood-burning stove
One power bank
Two fans
Two lanterns


There is room for a cot in this tent.

Safari Twin Tent item
Safari Twin Tent
$300

Price is for two nights: August 10 & 11


Great for groups or families, these tents provide a shared glamping experience with extra sleeping capacity and all the essentials for a comfortable outdoor stay.


Three twin beds
Wood-burning stove
Three power banks
Three fans
Three lanterns

Deluxe King item
Deluxe King
$400

Price is for two nights: August 10 & 11


Our Deluxe King Tents elevate the camping experience with added comfort and privacy. These tents provide a cozy retreat with essential amenities while still immersing guests in nature.


King bed
Wood-burning stove
Ensuite bathroom with shower
Ensuite power
Two fans
Two lanterns


There is room for a cot in these tents.

Cabin: One Bedroom item
Cabin: One Bedroom
$600

Price is for two nights: August 10 & 11


  1. King Bed 
  2. Bathroom with indoor/
    outdoor shower
  3. Temperature controlled
    for year-round comfort
  4. Kitchenette with electric stove, microwave, fridge, and
    in-room coffee
  5. Comfortable living room space
  6. Wood-burning fireplace
  7. Pull-out full sofa bed for
    additional guests
  8. Dining area for gathering
    and meals
Cabin: Two Bedroom item
Cabin: Two Bedroom
$800

Price is for two nights: August 10 & 11

  1. King + 2 Twins
     
  2. Bathroom with indoor/
    outdoor shower
     
  3. Temperature controlled
    for year-round comfort
     
  4. Kitchenette with electric stove, microwave, fridge, and
    in-room coffee
     
  5. Comfortable living room space
     
  6. Wood-burning fireplace
     
  7. Pull-out full sofa bed for
    additional guests
     
  8. Dining area for gathering
    and meals
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