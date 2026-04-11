Off Map Glamping...Vacation for a Cause

About this event
Price is for two nights: August 10 & 11
These thoughtfully designed tents offer a classic glamping experience—simple, comfortable, and deeply connected to the outdoors. Perfect for guests who want to unplug while still enjoying a restful stay.
Wood-burning stove
One power bank
Two fans
Two lanterns
There is room for a cot in this tent.
Price is for two nights: August 10 & 11
Great for groups or families, these tents provide a shared glamping experience with extra sleeping capacity and all the essentials for a comfortable outdoor stay.
Three twin beds
Wood-burning stove
Three power banks
Three fans
Three lanterns
Price is for two nights: August 10 & 11
Our Deluxe King Tents elevate the camping experience with added comfort and privacy. These tents provide a cozy retreat with essential amenities while still immersing guests in nature.
King bed
Wood-burning stove
Ensuite bathroom with shower
Ensuite power
Two fans
Two lanterns
There is room for a cot in these tents.
Price is for two nights: August 10 & 11
Price is for two nights: August 10 & 11
$
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