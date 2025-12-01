Off The Hook Arts' Online Auction 2025

Item #01-17 Experience the elegance of Austria from the comfort of home! With this exclusive item, you’ll receive a hand-delivered bottle of exceptional Wachau Valley wine and a delectable treat, delivered to your door each quarter (4 bottles) —direct from Austria.

As a special bonus, you’ll also receive an extra fifth bottle: a prized 2020 Kamptal Riesling (valued at $80), celebrated for its vibrant character and refined finish. Treats include Mariazell gingerbread, apricot liquors from the Wachau Valley, and Esterhazy Castle Liquor. Indulge in a year of discovery with this unique tasting journey!





Value: $480.00