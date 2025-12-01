Off The Hook Arts' Online Auction 2025

Hosted by
Item #01-17 Experience the elegance of Austria from the comfort of home! With this exclusive item, you’ll receive a hand-delivered bottle of exceptional Wachau Valley wine and a delectable treat, delivered to your door each quarter (4 bottles) —direct from Austria.
As a special bonus, you’ll also receive an extra fifth bottle: a prized 2020 Kamptal Riesling (valued at $80), celebrated for its vibrant character and refined finish. Treats include Mariazell gingerbread, apricot liquors from the Wachau Valley, and Esterhazy Castle Liquor. Indulge in a year of discovery with this unique tasting journey!
Value: $480.00
Item #02-40: Explore the art of oil painting with Haley Hasler in this hybrid painting course designed for all skill levels. This package includes a 3-part instructional video (3+ hours) based on a three-day oil painting workshop, two one-hour private consultations (in-person or via Zoom), on-going group critiques for feedback and community interaction, and art supplies from the required class list ($160) provided to you by Jerry’s Artarama. Learn techniques in color mixing, palette building, and still life painting while enjoying flexible, personalized instruction in a format praised by Hasler’s students.
Value: $ 540.00
Item #03-45 Secure your legacy with this Estate Will Planning package from Fort Collins attorney Marianne Blackwell, an expert in tax, estate, and charitable planning with over 15 years of experience.
Marianne combines professional expertise with a passion for mission-driven nonprofits, making this a unique opportunity to safeguard your future and support causes that matter. See detailed information on the table to learn more!
Value: $4000.00
Item #04-64 Ignite your creativity with a personalized art coaching session at Kestral Fields Art Studio, designed for artists of all levels. Enjoy a bottle of Kynsi Hutash Cuvée Red Wine as you explore your artistic side, and take home “Rusty Cliffs,” a 31” x 24” original watercolor by Sibyl Stork, capturing the beauty of the natural world.
A perfect pairing of art, inspiration, and fine wine.
Value: $ 800.00
Item #05-73 Celebrate the season with an unforgettable Baroque Christmas Concert presented by Santa Fe Pro Musica at the stunning St. Francis Auditorium in the New Mexico Museum of Art. Join the audience on December 20 at 4:00 p.m. for an afternoon of exquisite music performed by world-class musicians in one of Santa Fe’s most beautiful venues.
A holiday experience truly worth traveling for — where art, history, and music come together in perfect harmony. Redeem no later than 7 days prior to the concert by calling the box office.
Value: $200.00
Item #06-74 Discover the fascinating world of birds of prey with two admissions to the 2026 Birds of Prey Class and a private behind-the-scenes tour for two at the Rocky Mountain Raptor Center. Learn about the incredible rehabilitation work done for these majestic birds and meet some of the raptors up close. A perfect experience for wildlife lovers and conservation enthusiasts alike!
Value: $700
Item #07-83 Immerse yourself in the artistry of movement with a season pass for two to the Canyon Concert Ballet. Enjoy access to every performance this season — from timeless classics to innovative new works — showcasing the grace and talent of Northern Colorado’s premier ballet company.
Enhance that first special evening with a bottle of 2017 Corner 103 Sonoma County Corner Cuvée — the perfect complement to a season filled with beauty, creativity, and dance. ($30 value)
Value: $468
Item #08-36 Get ready for The Best Party Anywhere® with two 7-day admission passes to the legendary Sturgis Buffalo Chip® Festival, held August 10–16, 2026 in Sturgis, South Dakota. Known as The Largest Music Festival in Motorcycling, this nine-day celebration brings together world-class music and thrilling motorcycle events. Past performers have included stars like Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll, Aerosmith, Willie Nelson, Kid Rock, Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top, and Miranda Lambert, making it one of the most iconic festivals in the world. Featured on major networks such as the Travel Channel, Discovery Channel, CMT, and National Geographic.
Value: $555
Item #09-42 Experience the harmony of music and visual art with this one-of-a-kind mosaic sculpture by Renee Walkup, Fort Collins mosaicist. Repurposing a violin, Renee has created a stunning piece using glass, amethyst, stones, and jewelry, transforming it into a vibrant work of art.
Perfect for collectors or music lovers, this piece celebrates creativity, craftsmanship, and the beauty of repurposed materials, making it a truly unique addition to any home or gallery.
Value: $250
Item# 10-58 Enjoy a Pizza and Beer Pairing Party at Panhandlers Pizza for you and 11 other people guided by Pandhandler’s owner Louann DeCoursey.
Please redeem this item before November 2026.
