Stop The Judgment Project

Hosted by

Stop The Judgment Project

About this event

Off The Hook Chef's Table Raffle

One Entry item
One Entry item
One Entry item
One Entry
$20

🍽️ Win an Exclusive Chef’s Table Experience!

Step inside the heart of the kitchen at Off The Hook for an unforgettable night at the Chef’s Table — an intimate dining experience for up to 6 guests featuring a personalized eight-course meal with expertly paired wines crafted by the Chef and his team.


Value: $1,200

Location: 908 Warrendale Village Dr., Warrendale, PA 15086

🍷 Your Experience Includes

  • Private seating for up to 6 guests at the Chef’s Table
  • Eight-course meal curated to your tastes
  • Expert wine pairings for each course
  • A front-row view of the culinary artistry behind every dish

🎟️ Live Drawing: December 15, 2025

(Winner need not be present to win)

Add a donation for Stop The Judgment Project

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!