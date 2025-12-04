Off The Ropes Boxing Club Inc. -Monthly Membership

Offered by
Monthly youth boxing training membership focused on discipline, fitness, confidence, and personal development in a structured and supportive environment.
As a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit, all membership fees are reinvested into equipment, facility costs, and youth development programs.
Training schedule and program details are provided upon enrollment.
Discounted family youth membership for two children enrolled in structured boxing training and mentorship programs.
Discounted family youth membership for three children participating in structured boxing training focused on discipline, teamwork, and confidence building.
Discounted family youth membership for four children, supporting consistent training, mentorship, and positive development through boxing.
