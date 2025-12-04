OFF THE ROPES BOXING CLUB Inc.

OFF THE ROPES BOXING CLUB Inc.

About the memberships

Off The Ropes Boxing Club Inc. -Monthly Membership

Membership
$120

Renews monthly

Monthly youth boxing training membership focused on discipline, fitness, confidence, and personal development in a structured and supportive environment.


As a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit, all membership fees are reinvested into equipment, facility costs, and youth development programs.


Training schedule and program details are provided upon enrollment.


2 kids membership
$160

Renews monthly

Discounted family youth membership for two children enrolled in structured boxing training and mentorship programs.


As a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit, all membership fees are reinvested into equipment, facility costs, and youth development programs.


Training schedule and program details are provided upon enrollment.


3 kid membership
$200

Renews monthly

Discounted family youth membership for three children participating in structured boxing training focused on discipline, teamwork, and confidence building.


As a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit, all membership fees are reinvested into equipment, facility costs, and youth development programs.


Training schedule and program details are provided upon enrollment.


4 kid membership
$240

Renews monthly

Discounted family youth membership for four children, supporting consistent training, mentorship, and positive development through boxing.


As a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit, all membership fees are reinvested into equipment, facility costs, and youth development programs.


Training schedule and program details are provided upon enrollment.


