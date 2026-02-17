Off to the Races Silent Auction

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Signed helmet, box seats, fan gear
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set of original vintage derby glasses and a bottle of Woodford Bourbon, the official bourbon of the Kentucky Derby
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spend the day with George Dunham in studio of The Ticket Morning Show
Starting bid
Palm Beach Tan Wellness Certificate
Starting bid
Edge of the Lake Wine Tasting for 4 with award winning white wine
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