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Serve Denton

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Off to the Races Silent Auction

Touchdown Treasures & VIP Seats item
Touchdown Treasures & VIP Seats
$100

Starting bid

Signed helmet, box seats, fan gear

The Official Derby Pour item
The Official Derby Pour
$100

Starting bid

set of original vintage derby glasses and a bottle of Woodford Bourbon, the official bourbon of the Kentucky Derby

Inside The Ticket: The George Dunham Edition item
Inside The Ticket: The George Dunham Edition
$100

Starting bid

spend the day with George Dunham in studio of The Ticket Morning Show

Race to Radiance item
Race to Radiance
$100

Starting bid

Palm Beach Tan Wellness Certificate

Pour Decisions for Four item
Pour Decisions for Four
$100

Starting bid

Edge of the Lake Wine Tasting for 4 with award winning white wine

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