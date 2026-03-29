Hosted by

Bryker Woods Elementary PTA

About this event

Sales closed

Off With Their Lawns! The Flamingo Release

Flamingo Flock 1 item
Flamingo Flock 1
$100

Starting bid

Send a flamboyant flock to the lawn of your choice and kick off the flamingo fun! Winners choose the first “target” as the flock begins its journey around the neighborhood.

Flamingo Flock 2 item
Flamingo Flock 2
$100

Starting bid

Send a flamboyant flock to the lawn of your choice and kick off the flamingo fun! Winners choose the first “target” as the flock begins its journey around the neighborhood.

Flamingo Flock 3 item
Flamingo Flock 3
$100

Starting bid

Send a flamboyant flock to the lawn of your choice and kick off the flamingo fun! Winners choose the first “target” as the flock begins its journey around the neighborhood.

Flamingo Flock 4 item
Flamingo Flock 4
$100

Starting bid

Send a flamboyant flock to the lawn of your choice and kick off the flamingo fun! Winners choose the first “target” as the flock begins its journey around the neighborhood.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!