Off With Their Lawns! The Flamingo Release

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About this event
Starting bid
Send a flamboyant flock to the lawn of your choice and kick off the flamingo fun! Winners choose the first “target” as the flock begins its journey around the neighborhood.
Starting bid
Send a flamboyant flock to the lawn of your choice and kick off the flamingo fun! Winners choose the first “target” as the flock begins its journey around the neighborhood.
Starting bid
Send a flamboyant flock to the lawn of your choice and kick off the flamingo fun! Winners choose the first “target” as the flock begins its journey around the neighborhood.
Starting bid
Send a flamboyant flock to the lawn of your choice and kick off the flamingo fun! Winners choose the first “target” as the flock begins its journey around the neighborhood.
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