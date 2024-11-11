Women's Council of Realtors Cincinnati

Hosted by

Women's Council of Realtors Cincinnati

About this event

Sales closed

Officer Installation Brunch

1434 Vine St

Cincinnati, OH 45202

General Admission Ticket
$50
Enjoy a delicious buffet brunch meal at Soul Secrets while mingling with real estate professionals from the greater Cincinnati Area. A great time to unwind as we wrap up 2024 and look towards everything 2025 has in store!
VIP Sponsor
$1,000
• 4 tickets to the Brunch • 2 min Video on Social Media • Social Shout Out Posts • Logo on table tents at event • Can setup large banner or display at event
Event Sponsor
$500
• 2 tickets to the Brunch • Social Shout Out Posts • Logo on table tents at event • Logo at check-in table at event
Beverage Sponsor
$300
• 2 tickets to the Brunch • Social Shout Out Posts • Logo on beverage table at event
Buffet Sponsor
$300
• 2 tickets to the Brunch • Social Shout Out Posts • Logo on food table at event

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!