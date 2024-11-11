Officer Installation Brunch

Enjoy a delicious buffet brunch meal at Soul Secrets while mingling with real estate professionals from the greater Cincinnati Area. A great time to unwind as we wrap up 2024 and look towards everything 2025 has in store!
Enjoy a delicious buffet brunch meal at Soul Secrets while mingling with real estate professionals from the greater Cincinnati Area. A great time to unwind as we wrap up 2024 and look towards everything 2025 has in store!
VIP Sponsor
$1,000
• 4 tickets to the Brunch
• 2 min Video on Social Media
• Social Shout Out Posts
• Logo on table tents at event
• Can setup large banner or display at event
• 4 tickets to the Brunch
• 2 min Video on Social Media
• Social Shout Out Posts
• Logo on table tents at event
• Can setup large banner or display at event
Event Sponsor
$500
• 2 tickets to the Brunch
• Social Shout Out Posts
• Logo on table tents at event
• Logo at check-in table at event
• 2 tickets to the Brunch
• Social Shout Out Posts
• Logo on table tents at event
• Logo at check-in table at event
Beverage Sponsor
$300
• 2 tickets to the Brunch
• Social Shout Out Posts
• Logo on beverage table at event
• 2 tickets to the Brunch
• Social Shout Out Posts
• Logo on beverage table at event
Buffet Sponsor
$300
• 2 tickets to the Brunch
• Social Shout Out Posts
• Logo on food table at event
• 2 tickets to the Brunch
• Social Shout Out Posts
• Logo on food table at event
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!