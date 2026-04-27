America's 250th Anniversary Commemorative Items

Commemorate America's historic 250th anniversary with this distinguished Official Commemorative ornament, designed by the White House Historical Association and licensed by the America250 organization. This semiquincentennial ornament is an iconic addition to our celebrated Official White House Ornament collection and is our Official 2026 White House Christmas Ornament. The front showcases the foundational text of the Declaration of Independence, delicately printed on linen and mounted within an exquisitely detailed brass setting, enhanced with 24-karat gold finishing for timeless radiance. The reverse reveals an artfully etched White House, adorned by both the Old Glory flag and the contemporary American flag in graceful tribute. Thoughtfully designed and hand-crafted in the USA, this ornament transcends seasonal decoration—it embodies the spirit of American independence and serves as a symbol of our nation's enduring values, perfect for passing down through generations.





This ornament was created in partnership with the America 250 commission to celebrate the 250th Anniversary of the United States. This is an officially licensed product with A250™.