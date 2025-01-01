Sales closed

OFFICIAL Brock EAGLE Football Booster Club's Silent ONLINE Auction

Pick-up location

Pickup and take from event or contact to coordinate pickup

"Shooting Our Shot" CLASS of 2026 BASKET item
"Shooting Our Shot" CLASS of 2026 BASKET item
"Shooting Our Shot" CLASS of 2026 BASKET
$150

Starting bid

This incredible basket valued at $3,500 is packed with everything you need to raise a toast to a great cause! The Senior Class of 2026 presents a premium collection of items perfect for entertaining or gifting:

  • 16 Bottles of Assorted Liquor – A carefully curated selection of spirits to suit every taste.
  • 2 Sets of Shot Glasses – Sleek and stylish for sharing a toast with friends.
  • Wood Bottle Stand – A rustic and elegant way to display your favorites.
  • Galvanized Metal Bin – Durable and decorative, great for chilling drinks or storage.

Special Items:

Also included are two collector’s items:

  • AR-15-style Rifle
  • Glock-style “Trump” Handgun

Note: Firearms will be transferred in accordance with all local, state, and federal laws. Winner must be legally eligible to own firearms and will be required to complete a background check and transfer process through a licensed FFL dealer.

Game Day Glam - CLASS of 2027 Basket item
Game Day Glam - CLASS of 2027 Basket item
Game Day Glam - CLASS of 2027 Basket item
Game Day Glam - CLASS of 2027 Basket
$150

Starting bid

Get ready to cheer in style and indulge in some serious self-care with this fabulous and fun-filled basket from the Class of 2027! Whether you’re headed to the game or treating yourself after, this bundle has it all:


Includes:

🍷 3 Bottles of Wine + 1 Bottle of King Cake Vodka

🍷 2 Elegant Wine Glasses

💅 $100 Nail Salon Gift Card

☕ $50 Starbucks Gift Card

💇‍♀️ $25 Blowout Salon Gift Card

🎁 Tic Tac Seaux Gift Card

☕ Stylish Coffee Mug

👜 Clear Stadium-Approved Purse with Football Strap

🧢 “Yay Sports” Hat

👚 Cozy Pink Sweater

🛋️ Consuela Blanket – Perfect for lounging in luxury

🛁 Bath Bomb + Shower Steamers

✨ Face Masks for a fresh glow

🌵 Tree Hut Scrub, Shaving Oil & Gel

🧼 Mini Shampoos + Laundry Detergent – Travel-ready!

🏈 Game Day Accessories:

  • Texas-Themed Earrings
  • Football Necklace
  • Football Headband
  • Game Day Keychain

🎁 Donated by: Friends & Families of the Class of 2027


This basket is perfect for the ultimate fan who loves a little glam with their game day. Bid now and treat yourself or someone special!

"LUCKY DUCK" - CLASS of 2028 Basket - item
"LUCKY DUCK" - CLASS of 2028 Basket -
$100

Starting bid

Feeling lucky? This over-the-top basket is bursting with Texas Lottery scratch-offs and could be your ticket to the jackpot! Whether you’re a seasoned scratcher or just in it for the thrill, this bundle promises fun, excitement—and maybe even a fortune.


Includes:

🎟️ A HUGE assortment of Texas Lottery scratch-off tickets of various values

🎟️ Featuring popular games like:

  • Break the Bank
  • Mega Jumbo Bucks
  • 20X, $30,000 Cash, and Double Sided Dollars
  • Bonus Break the Bank, Great 8s, Texas Lotería, and more!

🎁 All beautifully arranged in a navy basket adorned with a gold and blue bow – perfect for gifting or treating yourself.


💰 Potential Value: Who knows?! You might just scratch your way to thousands in winnings!


Take a chance, support a great cause, and maybe walk away with more than just good karma. Good luck!

CLASS of 2029 Basket - Ultimate Sports Fan item
CLASS of 2029 Basket - Ultimate Sports Fan
$100

Starting bid

Whether you’re tailgating, couch-gating, or dreaming of the next big game, this basket has everything a true Texas sports fan needs!

Includes:

  • 🎟️ 4 Rangers Ticket Sec 121 row 4 – access into AA lounge and a parking pass August 27th, 7:05pm
  • 🎟️ TCU Horned Frog Ticket Voucher – Good for 2 tickets to a home baseball game! (Date: Subject to availability)
  • 4 tickets to tour COWBOYS AT&T stadium
  • 4 tickets to tour The STAR
  • 🧊 Dallas Cowboys Soft Cooler – Game-day ready
  • 🧢 Texas Rangers Cap – Show your team pride
  • 🧢 TCU Horned Frogs T-Shirt – Rep your college colors
  • 🎟️ “Saving for Tickets” Shadow Box Bank – Perfect for collecting those game-day funds
  • 🛋️ Plush Blue & White Blanket – Stay cozy while you cheer
  • 🥤 2 Insulated Tumblers – Keep your drinks cold
  • 🎯 Tabletop Cornhole Game – Game on, anywhere
  • 🧷 Cowboys Lanyard, Decals & Accessories – Extra flair for the fan

This basket brings the spirit of Texas sports right to your home (or tailgate)! Bid now and score big for a great cause.

CLASS of 2030 Basket item
CLASS of 2030 Basket item
CLASS of 2030 Basket item
CLASS of 2030 Basket
$100

Starting bid

DATE NIGHT BASKET

Enjoy an evening of indulgence with this beautifully arranged basket, perfect for a parents DATE NIGHT! This set includes:

  • Two stemmed wine glasses
  • Louis Jadot Mâcon-Villages Chardonnay (2023)
  • Italian red wine (Le Zaccagnini Montepulciano d’Abruzzo)
  • Rabbit Wing Corkscrew with built-in bottle opener
  • Gift card to $300 Zen on the Square
  • Gift card to $200 Salt
  • Sturdy, reusable woven basket
  • Werther’s Original Caramel Apple Soft Caramels
  • Milk Chocolate Pistachios

A perfect combination for a romantic night in, a picnic, or a thoughtful gift.

"Ultimate Tailgate" CLASS of 2031 Basket item
"Ultimate Tailgate" CLASS of 2031 Basket item
"Ultimate Tailgate" CLASS of 2031 Basket item
"Ultimate Tailgate" CLASS of 2031 Basket
$150

Starting bid

A custom Brock cornhole board set

Ozark Trail 10x10-foot instant slant leg canopy

Mac Sports wagon to hold all your supplies

White Yeti cooler

Two laser engraved Brock tumblers donated by Versola Design Studios

Brock Spirit Wear basket donated by Stitched by Kelly Hall

Coleman RoadTrip 285 Portable Stand-Up Propane Grill

JBL Xtreme4 portable speaker

Two GCI blue rocker chairs

$200 gift card to H-E-B

$200 gift card to Twin Liquors

Barbed Wire Cross 24" tall item
Barbed Wire Cross 24" tall item
Barbed Wire Cross 24" tall
$25

Starting bid

Barbed wire is a Texas Tradition in the ranching and farming part of the state. Most cannot be recycled so it is usually buried after it is rusted and deemed weak. I have found a new use for the old wire people give me when I run across it during my travels. This is 70-90 year old barbed wire hand wrapped into an old rugged cross. I sprayed it with an outdoor spar urethane spray to stop any more rust.It can be hung inside or outside. It will be around after we are gone.

Texas Can Cleaners- donated by Spencer Palmer item
Texas Can Cleaners- donated by Spencer Palmer
$25

Starting bid

4 single trash can cleanings. $50 each total of $200.


Please contact [email protected] to schedule

Acrylic Trinket Tray with 12 interchangeable designs (Set 1) item
Acrylic Trinket Tray with 12 interchangeable designs (Set 1) item
Acrylic Trinket Tray with 12 interchangeable designs (Set 1) item
Acrylic Trinket Tray with 12 interchangeable designs (Set 1)
$25

Starting bid

Why should you settle for one design on your acrylic tray when you can have TWELVE and change them out on a whim? The TAYLOR GRAY acrylic trinket tray is the perfect little sister to our original large trays. They also contain the pocket on the bottom of the tray allows the inserts to be easily interchanged and protected.

The trays are functional, fabulous and oh so cute. They are great for your bar cart, catchall or even for makeup on your vanity. The options and designs are endless!

DETAILS: Retails for $90
TRAY: 5.5in x 11in x 2.25in
TRAY THICKNESS: 5mm

Acrylic Trinket Tray with 12 interchangeable designs (Set 2) item
Acrylic Trinket Tray with 12 interchangeable designs (Set 2) item
Acrylic Trinket Tray with 12 interchangeable designs (Set 2) item
Acrylic Trinket Tray with 12 interchangeable designs (Set 2)
$25

Starting bid

Why should you settle for one design on your acrylic tray when you can have TWELVE and change them out on a whim? The TAYLOR GRAY acrylic trinket tray is the perfect little sister to our original large trays. They also contain the pocket on the bottom of the tray allows the inserts to be easily interchanged and protected.

The trays are functional, fabulous and oh so cute. They are great for your bar cart, catchall or even for makeup on your vanity. The options and designs are endless!

DETAILS: Retails for $90
TRAY: 5.5in x 11in x 2.25in
TRAY THICKNESS: 5mm

11x17 Acrylic Tray with 24 interchangeable designs item
11x17 Acrylic Tray with 24 interchangeable designs item
11x17 Acrylic Tray with 24 interchangeable designs item
11x17 Acrylic Tray with 24 interchangeable designs
$50

Starting bid

Why should you settle for one design when you can have 4 sets of 6 designs and change them out on a whim?

The TAYLOR GRAY acrylic tray is an extra-large 11x17 tray that perfectly fit our 11x17 insert designs. The pocket on the bottom of the tray allows the inserts to be easily interchanged and protected.
Retails for $186
The trays are functional, fabulous and extra-large. They are great for your bar cart, ottoman or even for makeup on your vanity. The options and designs are endless! https://www.shoptaylorgray.com/category/acrylic-tray-inserts?page=2

11x17 Acrylic Tray with 24 interchangeable designs (Set 2) item
11x17 Acrylic Tray with 24 interchangeable designs (Set 2) item
11x17 Acrylic Tray with 24 interchangeable designs (Set 2) item
11x17 Acrylic Tray with 24 interchangeable designs (Set 2)
$50

Starting bid

Why should you settle for one design when you can have 4 sets of 6 designs and change them out on a whim?

The TAYLOR GRAY acrylic tray is an extra-large 11x17 tray that perfectly fit our 11x17 insert designs. The pocket on the bottom of the tray allows the inserts to be easily interchanged and protected.
Retails for $186
The trays are functional, fabulous and extra-large. They are great for your bar cart, ottoman or even for makeup on your vanity. The options and designs are endless! https://www.shoptaylorgray.com/category/acrylic-tray-inserts?page=2

Custom Athlete Portrait donated by: Garrett Dean item
Custom Athlete Portrait donated by: Garrett Dean item
Custom Athlete Portrait donated by: Garrett Dean
$100

Starting bid

Custom Athlete Portrait


This auction item includes one custom artist rendering of your Brock football player. The winning bidder will provide a photo of their athlete, and our talented artist , Garrett, will create a personalized drawing based on that image—just like the examples shown here.


This unique keepsake is a perfect way to commemorate a player’s hard work, passion, and dedication to the game. Final artwork comes professionally ready for framing.


A timeless tribute to the heart behind the helmet.

Value: $500


Donated by Garrett Dean. @garrettsstudio

Kendra Scott Jewelry Haul donated by: Carol Harris item
Kendra Scott Jewelry Haul donated by: Carol Harris item
Kendra Scott Jewelry Haul donated by: Carol Harris
$100

Starting bid

Give your jewelry box a refresh with this lovely collection of Kendra Scott pieces!

Bring home five new sets of earrings and three necklaces so you have something new to wear with every outfit this Fall!


Flex Gym: Personal Training Sessions donated by: FLEX item
Flex Gym: Personal Training Sessions donated by: FLEX item
Flex Gym: Personal Training Sessions donated by: FLEX
$75

Starting bid

4 personal training or sports training sessions

($360 value)

Flex merch swag bag

($100 value)

Flex Sports & Fitness Membership donated by: FLEX item
Flex Sports & Fitness Membership donated by: FLEX
$100

Starting bid

One year free sports and fitness membership ($1100 value)

Buckle & Lace Portrait Package donated by: Elaine Dieball item
Buckle & Lace Portrait Package donated by: Elaine Dieball
$150

Starting bid

A 90-minute poolside/swim shoot complete with on-site professional hair and makeup and a custom 20-image Little Black Book album! (Value $1600)

Casa de Farmer Pizza Family Dinner donated by: Missy Farmer item
Casa de Farmer Pizza Family Dinner donated by: Missy Farmer item
Casa de Farmer Pizza Family Dinner donated by: Missy Farmer item
Casa de Farmer Pizza Family Dinner donated by: Missy Farmer
$30

Starting bid

Family Dinner #1

There’s something special about a Friday night at home.


The week winds down, everyone’s a little tired, the house is a little messy—but it’s finally time to slow down. Just good food, at your own table, with your favorite people❤️


That’s exactly what a Casa de Farmer pizza night box is..

  • 4 house made Sourdough pizza balls
  • 8 oz house made San Marzano Sauce
  • Fresh Mozzarella
  • Garlic Butter
  • This Weeks special Toppings: check our socials for updated toppings 
  • Missy's Homemade Czar (No anchovies here)
  • Crisp Romaine
  • Homemade Sourdough + Pine Nut Crumbs 
  • 6 Cookie Dough Balls
  • Pint of Gelato

Order for this week:

www.casadefarmer.com

Casa de Farmer Pizza Family Dinner donated by: Missy Farmer item
Casa de Farmer Pizza Family Dinner donated by: Missy Farmer item
Casa de Farmer Pizza Family Dinner donated by: Missy Farmer item
Casa de Farmer Pizza Family Dinner donated by: Missy Farmer
$30

Starting bid

Family Dinner #2

There’s something special about a Friday night at home.


The week winds down, everyone’s a little tired, the house is a little messy—but it’s finally time to slow down. Just good food, at your own table, with your favorite people❤️


That’s exactly what a Casa de Farmer pizza night box is..

  • 4 house made Sourdough pizza balls
  • 8 oz house made San Marzano Sauce
  • Fresh Mozzarella
  • Garlic Butter
  • This Weeks special Toppings: check our socials for updated toppings 
  • Missy's Homemade Czar (No anchovies here)
  • Crisp Romaine
  • Homemade Sourdough + Pine Nut Crumbs 
  • 6 Cookie Dough Balls
  • Pint of Gelato

Order for this week:

www.casadefarmer.com

Weatherford Fit Body Boot Camp donated by: Terry Henderson item
Weatherford Fit Body Boot Camp donated by: Terry Henderson item
Weatherford Fit Body Boot Camp donated by: Terry Henderson item
Weatherford Fit Body Boot Camp donated by: Terry Henderson
$50

Starting bid

3 month unlimited membership

Retail $300

Heim BBQ Weatherford donated by: Heim BBQ item
Heim BBQ Weatherford donated by: Heim BBQ item
Heim BBQ Weatherford donated by: Heim BBQ
$25

Starting bid

Heim BBQ gift Package includes:

  • A $50 Heim BBQ gift card
  • 1 Brisket Rub
  • 1 Bacon Burnt End Rub
  • 1 Heim Original Barbecue Sauce
  • Heim Hat & T-shirt
  • $150.00 Retail Value
BUSH LEAGUE BAR & Grill GIFT CARD donated by: Bush League item
BUSH LEAGUE BAR & Grill GIFT CARD donated by: Bush League item
BUSH LEAGUE BAR & Grill GIFT CARD donated by: Bush League
$25

Starting bid

$100 gift card to Bush League Bar and Grill in Hudson Oaks

TURTLEBOX - Donated: Jones Legacy Insurance item
TURTLEBOX - Donated: Jones Legacy Insurance item
TURTLEBOX - Donated: Jones Legacy Insurance item
TURTLEBOX - Donated: Jones Legacy Insurance
$150

Starting bid

🔊 ORIGINAL: Gen 3 Turtlebox Bluetooth Speaker 🔊

Rugged. Loud. Built for Adventure.


Don’t miss your chance to own the ultimate outdoor Bluetooth speaker — the Gen 3 Turtlebox. Designed to handle anything you throw at it, this premium speaker delivers crystal-clear, high-volume sound in a tough, waterproof shell.


Whether it’s tailgates, lake days, camping trips, or backyard BBQs, the Turtlebox is built to go anywhere and sound amazing doing it.

Features

  • 120dB of distortion-free sound — loud enough for any environment
  • Fully waterproof, dustproof, and shockproof
  • Bluetooth 5.0 for quick, seamless pairing
  • Up to 30 hours of battery life
  • Built-in USB-C power bank
  • Integrated tie-down anchors and stainless steel hardware
  • Made in the USA

Color: Tan

Retail Value: $450

GLO Tanning Donated: GLO Tanning item
GLO Tanning Donated: GLO Tanning item
GLO Tanning Donated: GLO Tanning item
GLO Tanning Donated: GLO Tanning
$25

Starting bid

Soft Skin Hydrating Lotion

Bronzer

After-Sun Refresher

Daily Body Moisturizer

Facial Tanning Intensifier

Plateau-Breaking Intensifier

Collagenetics - Peptide Cream

Chapstick

2 Tans included

Cowboys Dexter Coakley Autographed football item
Cowboys Dexter Coakley Autographed football item
Cowboys Dexter Coakley Autographed football item
Cowboys Dexter Coakley Autographed football
$50

Starting bid

Dallas Cowboys Signed Football – Dexter Coakley


Add a piece of Cowboys history to your collection! This authentic football is hand-signed by Dexter Coakley, legendary Dallas Cowboys linebacker and College Football Hall of Famer.


🔹 3x Pro Bowler

🔹 Known for his speed, heart, and relentless defense

🔹 A must-have for any true Cowboys fan!


Whether you’re a die-hard fan or a collector of iconic sports memorabilia, this signed football is a standout item you won’t want to miss.


📣 Bid now and own a piece of Cowboys legacy!

#CowboysNation #SilentAuction #DexterCoakley #BrockFootballBooster

"Lets Vacay" All The Things Basket item
"Lets Vacay" All The Things Basket item
"Lets Vacay" All The Things Basket item
"Lets Vacay" All The Things Basket
$50

Starting bid

Get ready to soak up the sun in style with this curated summer essentials bundle! Perfect for beach days, poolside lounging, or your next tropical getaway.


Includes:

  • Stylish Woven Tote – Chic and roomy for all your summer must-haves
  • eNewton Summer Bracelet Trio – Stackable, waterproof, and perfect for sunny vibes
  • Trendy “Good Vibes” Trucker Hat – Keep cool while looking hot
  • Geometry Beach Towel – Ultra-absorbent and eye-catching
  • Touchland Hand Sanitizer – Clean hands with a fresh scent
  • Fun Summer Cups – Sip in style wherever you go
  • Nourishing Tanning Moisturizer – Glow up with hydration and shimmer

💰 Total Retail Value: $200

🎁 Donated by: All The Things Gift Shop

Health & Wellness Fuel Pack item
Health & Wellness Fuel Pack
$50

Starting bid

Health & Wellness Fuel Pack

Donated by: Marissa Farhat


Kickstart your journey toward better health with this high-quality nutrition bundle—perfect for anyone looking to build strength, boost energy, and stay on track with their wellness goals!


This package includes:

🔹 Optavia Essential Amino Acids – Support muscle recovery and performance

🔹 Whey Protein Powder – High-quality protein to fuel your day

🔹 Protein Bars – Delicious, on-the-go snacks packed with protein

🔹 Calorie Burn Infusers sticks


Whether you’re just getting back into a routine or maintaining a healthy lifestyle, this bundle is a game-changer.


📣 Bid now and fuel your goals!

#SilentAuction #WellnessBundle #FuelYourBody #HealthyLiving

4 ROUNDS OF GOLF at Sugartree Golf Club item
4 ROUNDS OF GOLF at Sugartree Golf Club
$50

Starting bid

🏌️‍♂️ 4 ROUNDS OF GOLF at Sugartree Golf Club


Enjoy a day on one of Texas’ most scenic and challenging golf courses! This auction item includes four (4) complimentary rounds of golf at the beautiful Sugartree Golf Club.


Details:

  • Valid for 4 individual rounds or for one foursome
  • Cart rental may be required and is not included
  • Tee time reservations required
  • Subject to course availability

About Sugartree Golf Club:

Nestled along the Brazos River, Sugartree Golf Club offers pristine fairways, stunning river views, and a challenging layout for golfers of all skill levels. Consistently rated as one of the top courses in the region, it’s the perfect place to relax, compete, and enjoy the game you love.


Value: Approx. $200+

Donated by: Sugartree Golf Club

Lunch for 4 students with 4 Varsity Football players item
Lunch for 4 students with 4 Varsity Football players
$100

Starting bid

Lunch with the Eagles – Student & Player Experience


Give your student a day to remember! This one-of-a-kind experience includes:


🍽️ Lunch at school for 4 students

🏈 With 4 Brock Eagles Football players

📅 On an arranged date during the 2025–2026 school year

🥪 Lunch provided by the Booster Club


It’s the perfect opportunity for students to hang out, ask questions, take photos, and connect with their Eagle role models in a fun and casual setting!


📣 Bid now and give your student an unforgettable experience!

#BrockEagles #LunchWithThePlayers #SilentAuction #EaglePride


Lunch for 4 students with 4 Varsity Cheerleaders item
Lunch for 4 students with 4 Varsity Cheerleaders
$100

Starting bid

Lunch with the Eagles – Student & Cheerleader Experience


Treat your student to a fun and memorable day! This exclusive experience includes:


🍽️ Lunch at school for 4 students

📣 With 4 Brock Eagles Cheerleaders

📅 On an arranged date during the 2025–2026 school year

🥪 Lunch provided by the Booster Club


A special chance for students to hang out, take photos, ask questions, and spend time with some of their favorite spirit leaders!


📣 Bid now and let your student enjoy a VIP lunch with the cheer squad!

#BrockEagles #LunchWithTheCheerleaders #SilentAuction #EagleSpirit



Impressions Eagles Basket and Gift Card item
Impressions Eagles Basket and Gift Card item
Impressions Eagles Basket and Gift Card item
Impressions Eagles Basket and Gift Card
$50

Starting bid

🦅 Eagle Pride Gourmet Gift Basket donated by: SPECIAL IMPRESSIONS


Show your Eagle spirit with this fun and flavorful basket! Perfect for game day, family gatherings, or as a unique Texas-themed treat.


Includes:

   •   Plush bald eagle stuffed animal

   •  $100 gift card for mum or floral arrangement

   •   Texas Ranch packet

   •   Jar of Rio Grande salsa

   •   Jar of gourmet green olives

   •   Two seasoning blends (New Hope Mills & Lone Star–style)

  

Beautifully wrapped and ready for gifting—or keeping for yourself!

IV Cocktail - Elite IV item
IV Cocktail - Elite IV
$25

Starting bid

Gift certificate for one IV session totaling up to $185.


https://www.eliteiv.net/

Four B-12 Injections - Elite IV item
Four B-12 Injections - Elite IV
$20

Starting bid

Gift certificate for Four B-12 Injections

($100 value)


https://www.eliteiv.net/

Four-pack of Texas Rangers tickets vs. LA Angels item
Four-pack of Texas Rangers tickets vs. LA Angels
$100

Starting bid

⚾Four seats and a parking pass to the August 26th Texas Rangers game vs The LA Angels.🧢

➡️Section 24 Row 2 Seats 3-6.

🚗Parking in Lot B.

⌚The game starts at 7:05 PM.

🎁Generously donated by Don Paul & Cassie Payton


2 BOTE Classic hangout Pool Chairs- Donated by Red Fin Pools item
2 BOTE Classic hangout Pool Chairs- Donated by Red Fin Pools
$150

Starting bid

2 BOTE Classic Hangout Pool Chairs – Premium Inflatable Pool Loungers Donated by Red Fin Pools


Relax in style with this pair of BOTE Classic Hangout Pool Chairs, designed for ultimate comfort and durability on the water. Whether you’re floating in the pool, chilling at the lake, or soaking up the sun at the beach, these inflatable loungers provide the perfect way to unwind.

Features:

  • Set of 2 BOTE Classic Hangout Chairs
  • Made with AeroULTRA™ technology for a lightweight yet rugged build
  • Ergonomic seat design with back support for hours of comfort
  • Inflatable armrests with cup holders for your favorite drink
  • Grab handles for easy transport and positioning
  • Compatible with BOTE Hangout Bar and Dock systems

These chairs inflate quickly, pack down easily, and deliver the premium floating experience BOTE is known for. Great condition – ready for your next pool day or outdoor adventure.

Retail value $800

25 oz of Silver: 20 Trump Fight coins & 5 Buffalo coins item
25 oz of Silver: 20 Trump Fight coins & 5 Buffalo coins item
25 oz of Silver: 20 Trump Fight coins & 5 Buffalo coins item
25 oz of Silver: 20 Trump Fight coins & 5 Buffalo coins
$100

Starting bid

25 oz of pure IRA approved silver.

20 - Silver Trump Fight On coins

5 - Silver American Buffalo coins

(Retail value $950)

Donated by the Caffee Family

Mani/pedi $50 gift card donated by:Krysta Lancaster item
Mani/pedi $50 gift card donated by:Krysta Lancaster
$10

Starting bid

Pamper Yourself with a Mani-Pedi!

Value: $50

Donated by: Krysta Lancaster at Out West Salon


Treat yourself (or someone special) to a relaxing manicure and pedicure at Out West Salon, courtesy of the talented Krysta Lancaster. Whether you’re prepping for a special occasion or just indulging in some well-deserved self-care, this $50 gift card is your ticket to feeling fabulous from fingertips to toes!





Mani/pedi $50 gift card donated by:Krysta Lancaster item
Mani/pedi $50 gift card donated by:Krysta Lancaster
$10

Starting bid

Pamper Yourself with a Mani-Pedi!

Value: $50

Donated by: Krysta Lancaster at Out West Salon


Treat yourself (or someone special) to a relaxing manicure and pedicure at Out West Salon, courtesy of the talented Krysta Lancaster. Whether you’re prepping for a special occasion or just indulging in some well-deserved self-care, this $50 gift card is your ticket to feeling fabulous from fingertips to toes!





Cowgirl Cookie Platter donated by: Clearfork Pharmacy item
Cowgirl Cookie Platter donated by: Clearfork Pharmacy item
Cowgirl Cookie Platter donated by: Clearfork Pharmacy
$25

Starting bid

  • Platter of customized Brock Football cookies From the Cowgirl Cookie
  • $100 Gift Card to The Cowgirl Cookie

(Value $275)

Mexican Dessert Tequila Gift Set Donated by: The Moores item
Mexican Dessert Tequila Gift Set Donated by: The Moores item
Mexican Dessert Tequila Gift Set Donated by: The Moores
$25

Starting bid

Premium Mexican Dessert Tequila Gift Set – Licor de Almendras Amaretto “Reserva del Señor” with Hand-Blown Glasses


Indulge in a refined sipping experience with this imported Mexican dessert tequila, Licor de Almendras Amaretto – Reserva del Señor. Perfect for special occasions or gifting, this premium liqueur delivers a rich almond flavor profile and smooth finish.


Included in this elegant set:

  • One bottle of Licor de Almendras Amaretto – Reserva del Señor
  • Four hand-blown glass sipping cups with cobalt blue rims
  • Decorative glass base for display
  • Wrapped and ready for gifting with a stylish blue bow and cellophane


Each glass is artisan-crafted in Mexico, making this set not just a drink but a cultural experience. Ideal for collectors, tequila lovers, or as a unique celebration gift.

Tribe Physio & Performance donated by: Derrek Nye item
Tribe Physio & Performance donated by: Derrek Nye item
Tribe Physio & Performance donated by: Derrek Nye item
Tribe Physio & Performance donated by: Derrek Nye
$50

Starting bid

$400 value for one month (9 sessions per month) of performance therapy / training for a high school or middle school athlete.


Speed, agility, power, strength, mobility, sports rehabilitation. Whether you are "in-season" or in the "off-season", we perform an assessment and create you an individualized program designed specifically for you and your goals.

Cowhide Clutch donated by: Shop Taylor Gray item
Cowhide Clutch donated by: Shop Taylor Gray item
Cowhide Clutch donated by: Shop Taylor Gray item
Cowhide Clutch donated by: Shop Taylor Gray
$50

Starting bid

One-of-a-Kind Cowhide Clutch – Blue & Natural with Gold Accents


Add a bold statement piece to your wardrobe with this stunning real cowhide clutch. Designed for both style and versatility, it’s perfect for a night out, a special event, or adding Western chic to any outfit.


Features:

   •   Genuine cowhide – one side rich blue, one side natural hide

   •   Bright yellow tassel accent for a pop of color

   •   Two interchangeable straps:

      •   Elegant gold chain strap

      •   Woven metallic gold strap

   •   Convertible design: carry as a clutch, crossbody, or shoulder bag


A true conversation piece that blends rustic charm with modern glam.


Donated by: Shop Taylor Gray

Deep Roots package donated by:DEEP ROOTS item
Deep Roots package donated by:DEEP ROOTS
$50

Starting bid

We may sell plants, but Deep Roots loves Brock Football!

We’re proud to support the team by donating a beautiful collection of handcrafted and homegrown items including our signature homemade kokedamas, a variety of 4-inch potted plants, succulents, and macramé pieces. 


Valued at $250, this unique bundle brings nature, creativity, and team spirit together making it the perfect gift or addition to any home or office space!

2 Season Tickets to BROCK football home games item
2 Season Tickets to BROCK football home games
$100

Starting bid

🏈 2 Season Tickets – Brock Eagles Home Football Games


Cheer on the Brock Eagles all season long from premium seats! This package includes two (2) season tickets for all 2025 Brock High School home football games at Eagle Stadium.


Details:

   •   Seats: Section B, Row D, Seats 7 & 8 – excellent view of all the action

   •   Valid for all regular season home games

   •   Reserved seating for two fans

   •   Experience Friday night lights, community pride, and every thrilling play up close


Show your Eagle pride and enjoy the best view in the stadium all season long!


Value: $350

Donated by: Brock Athletics


MEDIA GUIDE AD - INSIDE BACK cover item
MEDIA GUIDE AD - INSIDE BACK cover
$100

Starting bid

Claim the coveted inside back cover of the Brock Eagles annual Media Guide to feature your business!

Sideline Student SPORTS Interviewer item
Sideline Student SPORTS Interviewer
$100

Starting bid

🎤 Sideline Star – Student Sports Interviewer Experience


Give your child the unforgettable opportunity to be a Sideline Star with the Brock Sports Network! They’ll step into the spotlight as a student sports interviewer alongside Jaden Winfrey after the Brock vs. Lake Worth game on September 5th.


Experience Includes:

  • Exclusive post-game access on the field
  • Your child co-interviews Coach Mathis and the “Players of the Game”
  • Professional guidance from Rob Matthews and the Brock Sports Network crew
  • A memory captured on video to share with friends and family

This is a once-in-a-lifetime chance for a young Eagle fan to shine under the Friday night lights!


Donated by: Rob Matthews, Brock Sports Network

Nolan Ryan Autographed Baseball item
Nolan Ryan Autographed Baseball
$100

Starting bid

Own a piece of baseball history with this official baseball signed by Hall of Fame pitcher Nolan Ryan. Known as “The Ryan Express,” Nolan Ryan’s legendary career spanned 27 seasons, during which he threw a record 7 no-hitters and struck out 5,714 batters — a record that still stands today.


Details:

   •   Official MLB baseball with Nolan Ryan’s authentic signature

   •   Comes with certificate of authenticity (if available)

   •   Perfect for display in any sports collection


A must-have collectible for Rangers fans, baseball lovers, and sports memorabilia enthusiasts!


Value: Priceless

Paul Skene’s Signed Baseball item
Paul Skene’s Signed Baseball
$100

Starting bid

Score a future Hall of Fame collectible with this official baseball signed by Paul Skenes, the powerhouse pitcher making waves in Major League Baseball. Drafted #1 overall in 2023 by the Pittsburgh Pirates, Skenes has already become one of the most talked-about young arms in the game — known for his triple-digit fastball and electric presence on the mound.


Details:

   •   Official MLB baseball with Paul Skenes’ authentic signature

   •   Comes with certificate of authenticity (if available)

   •   Perfect addition to any modern baseball collection


Get in early on this rising star’s career — this is a collectible you’ll brag about for years to come!


Value: Priceless

Assisted Stretching Package donated by: Pathway Rehab item
Assisted Stretching Package donated by: Pathway Rehab
$25

Starting bid

4 Assisted Stretching Sessions, 60 mins each

Targeted area or neck/shoulders/arms, low back/hips/legs

Value $260

Variety pack of Wagyu beef donated by: American Butchery item
Variety pack of Wagyu beef donated by: American Butchery item
Variety pack of Wagyu beef donated by: American Butchery
$50

Starting bid

Variety pack of Wagyu beef

15 lbs of Brisket

5.5 lbs of Picanha

2 lbs of NY Strip

3 lbs of Tri-tip

10 lbs of Ground Beef


Value $531.15

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!