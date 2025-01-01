OFFICIAL Brock EAGLE Football Booster Club's Silent ONLINE Auction

Pickup and take from event or contact to coordinate pickup
This incredible basket valued at $3,500 is packed with everything you need to raise a toast to a great cause! The Senior Class of 2026 presents a premium collection of items perfect for entertaining or gifting:
Special Items:
Also included are two collector’s items:
Note: Firearms will be transferred in accordance with all local, state, and federal laws. Winner must be legally eligible to own firearms and will be required to complete a background check and transfer process through a licensed FFL dealer.
Get ready to cheer in style and indulge in some serious self-care with this fabulous and fun-filled basket from the Class of 2027! Whether you’re headed to the game or treating yourself after, this bundle has it all:
Includes:
🍷 3 Bottles of Wine + 1 Bottle of King Cake Vodka
🍷 2 Elegant Wine Glasses
💅 $100 Nail Salon Gift Card
☕ $50 Starbucks Gift Card
💇♀️ $25 Blowout Salon Gift Card
🎁 Tic Tac Seaux Gift Card
☕ Stylish Coffee Mug
👜 Clear Stadium-Approved Purse with Football Strap
🧢 “Yay Sports” Hat
👚 Cozy Pink Sweater
🛋️ Consuela Blanket – Perfect for lounging in luxury
🛁 Bath Bomb + Shower Steamers
✨ Face Masks for a fresh glow
🌵 Tree Hut Scrub, Shaving Oil & Gel
🧼 Mini Shampoos + Laundry Detergent – Travel-ready!
🏈 Game Day Accessories:
🎁 Donated by: Friends & Families of the Class of 2027
This basket is perfect for the ultimate fan who loves a little glam with their game day. Bid now and treat yourself or someone special!
Feeling lucky? This over-the-top basket is bursting with Texas Lottery scratch-offs and could be your ticket to the jackpot! Whether you’re a seasoned scratcher or just in it for the thrill, this bundle promises fun, excitement—and maybe even a fortune.
Includes:
🎟️ A HUGE assortment of Texas Lottery scratch-off tickets of various values
🎟️ Featuring popular games like:
🎁 All beautifully arranged in a navy basket adorned with a gold and blue bow – perfect for gifting or treating yourself.
💰 Potential Value: Who knows?! You might just scratch your way to thousands in winnings!
Take a chance, support a great cause, and maybe walk away with more than just good karma. Good luck!
Includes:
This basket brings the spirit of Texas sports right to your home (or tailgate)! Bid now and score big for a great cause.
DATE NIGHT BASKET
Enjoy an evening of indulgence with this beautifully arranged basket, perfect for a parents DATE NIGHT! This set includes:
A perfect combination for a romantic night in, a picnic, or a thoughtful gift.
A custom Brock cornhole board set
Ozark Trail 10x10-foot instant slant leg canopy
Mac Sports wagon to hold all your supplies
White Yeti cooler
Two laser engraved Brock tumblers donated by Versola Design Studios
Brock Spirit Wear basket donated by Stitched by Kelly Hall
Coleman RoadTrip 285 Portable Stand-Up Propane Grill
JBL Xtreme4 portable speaker
Two GCI blue rocker chairs
$200 gift card to H-E-B
$200 gift card to Twin Liquors
Barbed wire is a Texas Tradition in the ranching and farming part of the state. Most cannot be recycled so it is usually buried after it is rusted and deemed weak. I have found a new use for the old wire people give me when I run across it during my travels. This is 70-90 year old barbed wire hand wrapped into an old rugged cross. I sprayed it with an outdoor spar urethane spray to stop any more rust.It can be hung inside or outside. It will be around after we are gone.
Why should you settle for one design on your acrylic tray when you can have TWELVE and change them out on a whim? The TAYLOR GRAY acrylic trinket tray is the perfect little sister to our original large trays. They also contain the pocket on the bottom of the tray allows the inserts to be easily interchanged and protected.
The trays are functional, fabulous and oh so cute. They are great for your bar cart, catchall or even for makeup on your vanity. The options and designs are endless!
DETAILS: Retails for $90
TRAY: 5.5in x 11in x 2.25in
TRAY THICKNESS: 5mm
Starting bid
Why should you settle for one design when you can have 4 sets of 6 designs and change them out on a whim?
The TAYLOR GRAY acrylic tray is an extra-large 11x17 tray that perfectly fit our 11x17 insert designs. The pocket on the bottom of the tray allows the inserts to be easily interchanged and protected.
Retails for $186
The trays are functional, fabulous and extra-large. They are great for your bar cart, ottoman or even for makeup on your vanity. The options and designs are endless! https://www.shoptaylorgray.com/category/acrylic-tray-inserts?page=2
Starting bid
Custom Athlete Portrait
This auction item includes one custom artist rendering of your Brock football player. The winning bidder will provide a photo of their athlete, and our talented artist , Garrett, will create a personalized drawing based on that image—just like the examples shown here.
This unique keepsake is a perfect way to commemorate a player’s hard work, passion, and dedication to the game. Final artwork comes professionally ready for framing.
A timeless tribute to the heart behind the helmet.
Value: $500
Donated by Garrett Dean. @garrettsstudio
Give your jewelry box a refresh with this lovely collection of Kendra Scott pieces!
Bring home five new sets of earrings and three necklaces so you have something new to wear with every outfit this Fall!
4 personal training or sports training sessions
($360 value)
Flex merch swag bag
($100 value)
One year free sports and fitness membership ($1100 value)
A 90-minute poolside/swim shoot complete with on-site professional hair and makeup and a custom 20-image Little Black Book album! (Value $1600)
Family Dinner #1
There’s something special about a Friday night at home.
The week winds down, everyone’s a little tired, the house is a little messy—but it’s finally time to slow down. Just good food, at your own table, with your favorite people❤️
That’s exactly what a Casa de Farmer pizza night box is..
Order for this week:
3 month unlimited membership
Retail $300
Heim BBQ gift Package includes:
$100 gift card to Bush League Bar and Grill in Hudson Oaks
🔊 ORIGINAL: Gen 3 Turtlebox Bluetooth Speaker 🔊
Rugged. Loud. Built for Adventure.
Don’t miss your chance to own the ultimate outdoor Bluetooth speaker — the Gen 3 Turtlebox. Designed to handle anything you throw at it, this premium speaker delivers crystal-clear, high-volume sound in a tough, waterproof shell.
Whether it’s tailgates, lake days, camping trips, or backyard BBQs, the Turtlebox is built to go anywhere and sound amazing doing it.
Color: Tan
Retail Value: $450
Soft Skin Hydrating Lotion
Bronzer
After-Sun Refresher
Daily Body Moisturizer
Facial Tanning Intensifier
Plateau-Breaking Intensifier
Collagenetics - Peptide Cream
Chapstick
2 Tans included
Dallas Cowboys Signed Football – Dexter Coakley
Add a piece of Cowboys history to your collection! This authentic football is hand-signed by Dexter Coakley, legendary Dallas Cowboys linebacker and College Football Hall of Famer.
🔹 3x Pro Bowler
🔹 Known for his speed, heart, and relentless defense
🔹 A must-have for any true Cowboys fan!
Whether you’re a die-hard fan or a collector of iconic sports memorabilia, this signed football is a standout item you won’t want to miss.
📣 Bid now and own a piece of Cowboys legacy!
#CowboysNation #SilentAuction #DexterCoakley #BrockFootballBooster
Get ready to soak up the sun in style with this curated summer essentials bundle! Perfect for beach days, poolside lounging, or your next tropical getaway.
Includes:
💰 Total Retail Value: $200
🎁 Donated by: All The Things Gift Shop
Health & Wellness Fuel Pack
Donated by: Marissa Farhat
Kickstart your journey toward better health with this high-quality nutrition bundle—perfect for anyone looking to build strength, boost energy, and stay on track with their wellness goals!
This package includes:
🔹 Optavia Essential Amino Acids – Support muscle recovery and performance
🔹 Whey Protein Powder – High-quality protein to fuel your day
🔹 Protein Bars – Delicious, on-the-go snacks packed with protein
🔹 Calorie Burn Infusers sticks
Whether you’re just getting back into a routine or maintaining a healthy lifestyle, this bundle is a game-changer.
📣 Bid now and fuel your goals!
#SilentAuction #WellnessBundle #FuelYourBody #HealthyLiving
🏌️♂️ 4 ROUNDS OF GOLF at Sugartree Golf Club
Enjoy a day on one of Texas’ most scenic and challenging golf courses! This auction item includes four (4) complimentary rounds of golf at the beautiful Sugartree Golf Club.
Details:
About Sugartree Golf Club:
Nestled along the Brazos River, Sugartree Golf Club offers pristine fairways, stunning river views, and a challenging layout for golfers of all skill levels. Consistently rated as one of the top courses in the region, it’s the perfect place to relax, compete, and enjoy the game you love.
Value: Approx. $200+
Donated by: Sugartree Golf Club
Lunch with the Eagles – Student & Player Experience
Give your student a day to remember! This one-of-a-kind experience includes:
🍽️ Lunch at school for 4 students
🏈 With 4 Brock Eagles Football players
📅 On an arranged date during the 2025–2026 school year
🥪 Lunch provided by the Booster Club
It’s the perfect opportunity for students to hang out, ask questions, take photos, and connect with their Eagle role models in a fun and casual setting!
📣 Bid now and give your student an unforgettable experience!
#BrockEagles #LunchWithThePlayers #SilentAuction #EaglePride
Lunch with the Eagles – Student & Cheerleader Experience
Treat your student to a fun and memorable day! This exclusive experience includes:
🍽️ Lunch at school for 4 students
📣 With 4 Brock Eagles Cheerleaders
📅 On an arranged date during the 2025–2026 school year
🥪 Lunch provided by the Booster Club
A special chance for students to hang out, take photos, ask questions, and spend time with some of their favorite spirit leaders!
📣 Bid now and let your student enjoy a VIP lunch with the cheer squad!
#BrockEagles #LunchWithTheCheerleaders #SilentAuction #EagleSpirit
🦅 Eagle Pride Gourmet Gift Basket donated by: SPECIAL IMPRESSIONS
Show your Eagle spirit with this fun and flavorful basket! Perfect for game day, family gatherings, or as a unique Texas-themed treat.
Includes:
• Plush bald eagle stuffed animal
• $100 gift card for mum or floral arrangement
• Texas Ranch packet
• Jar of Rio Grande salsa
• Jar of gourmet green olives
• Two seasoning blends (New Hope Mills & Lone Star–style)
Beautifully wrapped and ready for gifting—or keeping for yourself!
⚾Four seats and a parking pass to the August 26th Texas Rangers game vs The LA Angels.🧢
➡️Section 24 Row 2 Seats 3-6.
🚗Parking in Lot B.
⌚The game starts at 7:05 PM.
🎁Generously donated by Don Paul & Cassie Payton
2 BOTE Classic Hangout Pool Chairs – Premium Inflatable Pool Loungers Donated by Red Fin Pools
Relax in style with this pair of BOTE Classic Hangout Pool Chairs, designed for ultimate comfort and durability on the water. Whether you’re floating in the pool, chilling at the lake, or soaking up the sun at the beach, these inflatable loungers provide the perfect way to unwind.
These chairs inflate quickly, pack down easily, and deliver the premium floating experience BOTE is known for. Great condition – ready for your next pool day or outdoor adventure.
Retail value $800
25 oz of pure IRA approved silver.
20 - Silver Trump Fight On coins
5 - Silver American Buffalo coins
(Retail value $950)
Donated by the Caffee Family
Pamper Yourself with a Mani-Pedi!
Value: $50
Donated by: Krysta Lancaster at Out West Salon
Treat yourself (or someone special) to a relaxing manicure and pedicure at Out West Salon, courtesy of the talented Krysta Lancaster. Whether you’re prepping for a special occasion or just indulging in some well-deserved self-care, this $50 gift card is your ticket to feeling fabulous from fingertips to toes!
Starting bid
(Value $275)
Premium Mexican Dessert Tequila Gift Set – Licor de Almendras Amaretto “Reserva del Señor” with Hand-Blown Glasses
Indulge in a refined sipping experience with this imported Mexican dessert tequila, Licor de Almendras Amaretto – Reserva del Señor. Perfect for special occasions or gifting, this premium liqueur delivers a rich almond flavor profile and smooth finish.
Included in this elegant set:
Each glass is artisan-crafted in Mexico, making this set not just a drink but a cultural experience. Ideal for collectors, tequila lovers, or as a unique celebration gift.
$400 value for one month (9 sessions per month) of performance therapy / training for a high school or middle school athlete.
Speed, agility, power, strength, mobility, sports rehabilitation. Whether you are "in-season" or in the "off-season", we perform an assessment and create you an individualized program designed specifically for you and your goals.
One-of-a-Kind Cowhide Clutch – Blue & Natural with Gold Accents
Add a bold statement piece to your wardrobe with this stunning real cowhide clutch. Designed for both style and versatility, it’s perfect for a night out, a special event, or adding Western chic to any outfit.
Features:
• Genuine cowhide – one side rich blue, one side natural hide
• Bright yellow tassel accent for a pop of color
• Two interchangeable straps:
• Elegant gold chain strap
• Woven metallic gold strap
• Convertible design: carry as a clutch, crossbody, or shoulder bag
A true conversation piece that blends rustic charm with modern glam.
Donated by: Shop Taylor Gray
We may sell plants, but Deep Roots loves Brock Football!
We’re proud to support the team by donating a beautiful collection of handcrafted and homegrown items including our signature homemade kokedamas, a variety of 4-inch potted plants, succulents, and macramé pieces.
Valued at $250, this unique bundle brings nature, creativity, and team spirit together making it the perfect gift or addition to any home or office space!
🏈 2 Season Tickets – Brock Eagles Home Football Games
Cheer on the Brock Eagles all season long from premium seats! This package includes two (2) season tickets for all 2025 Brock High School home football games at Eagle Stadium.
Details:
• Seats: Section B, Row D, Seats 7 & 8 – excellent view of all the action
• Valid for all regular season home games
• Reserved seating for two fans
• Experience Friday night lights, community pride, and every thrilling play up close
Show your Eagle pride and enjoy the best view in the stadium all season long!
Value: $350
Donated by: Brock Athletics
Claim the coveted inside back cover of the Brock Eagles annual Media Guide to feature your business!
🎤 Sideline Star – Student Sports Interviewer Experience
Give your child the unforgettable opportunity to be a Sideline Star with the Brock Sports Network! They’ll step into the spotlight as a student sports interviewer alongside Jaden Winfrey after the Brock vs. Lake Worth game on September 5th.
Experience Includes:
This is a once-in-a-lifetime chance for a young Eagle fan to shine under the Friday night lights!
Donated by: Rob Matthews, Brock Sports Network
Own a piece of baseball history with this official baseball signed by Hall of Fame pitcher Nolan Ryan. Known as “The Ryan Express,” Nolan Ryan’s legendary career spanned 27 seasons, during which he threw a record 7 no-hitters and struck out 5,714 batters — a record that still stands today.
Details:
• Official MLB baseball with Nolan Ryan’s authentic signature
• Comes with certificate of authenticity (if available)
• Perfect for display in any sports collection
A must-have collectible for Rangers fans, baseball lovers, and sports memorabilia enthusiasts!
Value: Priceless
Score a future Hall of Fame collectible with this official baseball signed by Paul Skenes, the powerhouse pitcher making waves in Major League Baseball. Drafted #1 overall in 2023 by the Pittsburgh Pirates, Skenes has already become one of the most talked-about young arms in the game — known for his triple-digit fastball and electric presence on the mound.
Details:
• Official MLB baseball with Paul Skenes’ authentic signature
• Comes with certificate of authenticity (if available)
• Perfect addition to any modern baseball collection
Get in early on this rising star’s career — this is a collectible you’ll brag about for years to come!
Value: Priceless
4 Assisted Stretching Sessions, 60 mins each
Targeted area or neck/shoulders/arms, low back/hips/legs
Value $260
Variety pack of Wagyu beef
15 lbs of Brisket
5.5 lbs of Picanha
2 lbs of NY Strip
3 lbs of Tri-tip
10 lbs of Ground Beef
Value $531.15
