OFFICIAL Brock EAGLE Football Booster Club's Silent ONLINE Auction

This incredible basket valued at $3,500 is packed with everything you need to raise a toast to a great cause! The Senior Class of 2026 presents a premium collection of items perfect for entertaining or gifting:

16 Bottles of Assorted Liquor – A carefully curated selection of spirits to suit every taste.

2 Sets of Shot Glasses – Sleek and stylish for sharing a toast with friends.

Wood Bottle Stand – A rustic and elegant way to display your favorites.

Galvanized Metal Bin – Durable and decorative, great for chilling drinks or storage.

Special Items:

Also included are two collector’s items:

AR-15-style Rifle

Glock-style “Trump” Handgun

Note: Firearms will be transferred in accordance with all local, state, and federal laws. Winner must be legally eligible to own firearms and will be required to complete a background check and transfer process through a licensed FFL dealer.