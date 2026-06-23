Four people in casual attire hold drinks and converse under a string of festive lights against an orange background.
The Voices Behind Changes

Hosted by

The Voices Behind Changes

About this event

TVBC Official Launch Event

2440 Eldorado Pkwy #210

Frisco, TX 75033, USA

Guest
Free
Community Sponsor
$250

 Name on event signage

 Social media Shoutout

 Thank-you acknowledgment


Storytelling Sponsor
$500

 All Community Sponsor benefits 

 Logo on event materials 

 Program recognition 

 Featured in TVBC newsletter

Advocacy Sponsor
$1,000

 All Storytelling Sponsor benefits 

 Verbal recognition during remarks 

 Dedicated social media feature

 One-year website listing 
Invitation to future community engagement opportunities

Vision Sponsor
$2,500

 All Advocacy Sponsor benefits 

 Custom message included in event program

 Recognized as Founding Vision Sponsor 

 Featured at all 2026 TVBC events 

 Website recognition through August 2027 
Invitation to annual planning roundtable

Add a donation for The Voices Behind Changes

$

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