TVBC Official Launch Event

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About this event
✓ Name on event signage
✓ Social media Shoutout
✓ Thank-you acknowledgment
✓ All Community Sponsor benefits
✓ Logo on event materials
✓ Program recognition
✓ Featured in TVBC newsletter
✓ All Storytelling Sponsor benefits
✓ Verbal recognition during remarks
✓ Dedicated social media feature
✓ One-year website listing
✓ Invitation to future community engagement opportunities
✓ All Advocacy Sponsor benefits
✓ Custom message included in event program
✓ Recognized as Founding Vision Sponsor
✓ Featured at all 2026 TVBC events
✓ Website recognition through August 2027
✓ Invitation to annual planning roundtable
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