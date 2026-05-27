Official Pennsylvania Move Over License Plate (Personalized)

What is included in the $196 personalized plate fee? Transparency is important to us. Here is exactly where your one-time $196 payment goes:

PennDOT Application & Customization Fee ($170): This covers the Commonwealth’s $34 baseline application fee, plus their $136 premium fee for your custom 5-character configuration.

PCI Manufacturing ($6): This pays Pennsylvania Correctional Industries (PCI) for the physical production of your custom aluminum plate.

TIM Heroes Donation ($20): Every remaining dollar goes directly to our 501(c)(3) to fund our "Move Over" educational campaigns and provide direct support to struck-by survivors and their families.