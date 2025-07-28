OFFICIAL PLAYER & TEAM REGISTRATION (Tournament of Nations, Ladies Love Basketball)

1201 Half St SE

Washington, DC 20003, USA

Player Registration - Official THE TOURNAMENT OF NATIONS
$80

Application to Represent one of the 8 Legacy Countries from (Sierra Leonne, Jamaica, Nigeria, USA, Ghana, Cameroon, Ethiopia, Liberia).

Player Registration - "Ladies Love Basketball"
$40

Registration for ONLY Female players with mixed skill levels to participate in the "Ladies Love Basketball" Showcase

Full Team "Tournament of Nations" Registration
$800

$800 to cover full team registration to Represent one of the 8 Legacy Countries from (Sierra Leonne, Jamaica, Nigeria, USA, Ghana, Cameroon, Ethiopia, Liberia).

Full Team "Ladies Love Basketball" Registration
$400

$400 to cover full team registration for "Ladies Love Basketball" Showcase Participation of the 8 Legacy Countries from (Sierra Leonne, Jamaica, Nigeria, USA, Ghana, Cameroon, Ethiopia, Liberia).

Entry Level National Team Sponsor Fee
$2,500

The $2,500 fee secures your entry-level sponsorship—the first of four available tiers to Represent one of the 8 Legacy Countries from (Sierra Leonne, Jamaica, Nigeria, USA, Ghana, Cameroon, Ethiopia, Liberia) Our team will follow up to help determine the most impactful sponsorship level for your goals. A detailed sponsorship agreement will outline all included benefits such as signage, branded merchandise, and promotional materials.

