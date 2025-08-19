Official West Virginia Goes Purple License Plate Campaign

Please note that the final appearance of the license plate may vary slightly from the images shown, as minor design adjustments may occur during production.





Drive change statewide with the official West Virginia Goes Purple Recovery license plate—the first tag of its kind approved by the West Virginia DMV. Its bold purple ribbon and Mountain State outline make a statement: no proceeds go to the organization, but each sighting sparks conversations, shows solidarity with those in recovery, and honors families affected by addiction. Add it to your ride and help end the stigma, one drive at a time.