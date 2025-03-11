Offutt Enlisted Spouses Club "Egg Your Yard" Fundraiser

One Dozen item
One Dozen
$15
12 eggs stuffed with candy and/or toys
Two Dozen
$25
24 eggs stuffed with candy and/or toys
Four Dozen
$45
48 eggs stuffed with candy and/or toys
Six Dozen
$65
72 eggs stuffed with candy and/or toys

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!