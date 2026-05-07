Oficina da Capoeira Baltimore 2026 Batizado hosted by Capoeira Social Project

This ticket is reserved for Capoeira Social Project members who will be receiving their first cord (batizado) or advancing in rank (troca de cordas) during the 2026 event.





Registration includes full access to all workshops and classes throughout the week, led by special guests Mestre Primo and Mestrando Sapo, as well as entry into all scheduled rodas.





Participants will also receive an official event shirt and their new cord, presented during the Batizado e Troca de Cordas ceremony at the University of Baltimore.





This ticket also includes free admission to the final event for the participant.