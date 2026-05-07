Oficina da Capoeira Baltimore 2026 Batizado hosted by Capoeira Social Project

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About this event
This ticket is reserved for Capoeira Social Project members who will be receiving their first cord (batizado) or advancing in rank (troca de cordas) during the 2026 event.
Registration includes full access to all workshops and classes throughout the week, led by special guests Mestre Primo and Mestrando Sapo, as well as entry into all scheduled rodas.
Participants will also receive an official event shirt and their new cord, presented during the Batizado e Troca de Cordas ceremony at the University of Baltimore.
This ticket also includes free admission to the final event for the participant.
This ticket is for participants from other capoeira groups who would like to take part in our 2026 Batizado e Troca de Cordas at the University of Baltimore.
Participants will be welcomed into the event and can join the warm-ups, participate in the roda, and take part in the troca de cordas ceremony alongside our community.
This registration includes an official event shirt.
Please note: This ticket is for Saturday’s batizado event only and does not include access to workshops or classes earlier in the week. Free access to the University of Baltimore.
This ticket is for capoeiristas who want to train during the week and participate in the Batizado e Troca de Cordas on Saturday.
Registration includes access to ONE (1) workshop during the week, featuring guest instructors Mestre Primo and Mestrando Sapo, as well as full participation in Saturday’s event at the University of Baltimore. Participants are invited to join the warm-ups, rodas, and closing celebration.
This ticket also includes an official event shirt.
Perfect for those who want a deeper experience—train, connect, and then step into the roda for the main event.
NOTE: Free entrance to University of Baltimore, this ticket is payment for a shirt and workshop and includes the ticket to enter in UBal.
This ticket provides free entry for one guest to attend as a spectator at our 2026 Capoeira Batizado e Troca de Cordas at the University of Baltimore.
Come experience the energy of capoeira as students earn new cords, live music fills the space, and visiting masters from around the world share their art. This is a celebration of Afro-Brazilian culture, community, and movement—open to all.
Please note: This ticket is for audience viewing only and does not include participation in classes, workshops, or the batizado.
All are welcome—bring your friends and enjoy the roda!
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