Ogden Elementary PTO Carnival

Each child must have a wristband to play games and win prizes. And boy do we have a LOT of prizes!
Not all families are fortunate enough to afford a wristband. Please consider ordering an extra one so that all kids can join in on the fun!
EARLY BIRD PRICING!! Popcorn will be $2 in person!
EARLY BIRD PRICING!! Cotton Candy will be $2 in person!
Each envelope comes with 25 tickets to win fun prizes like Principal Power Hour. The drawing will take place at 7:45PM while the Silent Auction is wrapping up. A number will be assigned to you so you do not have to be present to win. Prize(s) will be announced on the next school day.
