OGE PTA COMMUNITY SPONSORS 2025/2026

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
Includes:
• Name/Logo on OGE PTA Website
• Table/Booth at all major school events (see event calendar)
• Recognition on OGE PTA Facebook (post + link)
• Recognition in the OGE Yearbook “Thank You” ad
• PTA-provided banner displayed in car circle for the entire 2025–2026 school year
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
Includes:
• Name/Logo on OGE PTA Website
• Booth at 2 major school events
• Recognition on OGE PTA Facebook (post + link)
• Recognition in the OGE Yearbook “Thank You” ad
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
Includes:
• Recognition on OGE PTA Facebook (post + link)
• Opportunity to hang your business banner on the carline fence
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing