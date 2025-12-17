OGHS Foundation Golf Tournament 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Sponsor benefits vary depending on sponsorship type (19th Hole Sponsor, Golf Cart Sponsor, Longest Drive Sponsor)
-Feather flags if secured by February 1st, 2026
-Social Media Spotlight
-Includes one team of four players
-Logo displayed on tournament collateral
Swag Bag Sponsor and 50-50 Raffle Sponsor
-Promoted as guarantor of a $1,000 cash prize
-Company name and logo at check-in and on all gift bags
-Social Media Spotlight
-Includes one team of four players
-Logo displayed on tournament collateral
-Display your company name and logo at your designated hole-in-one area
-Social Media Spotlight
-Includes one team of four players
-Logo displayed on tournament collateral
-Full custom setup at a tee box, or at clubhouse
-Including your signage and vendor table
-Provide your branded items and messaging to participants
-Name recognized on course map
-Social Media Spotlight
-Includes one team of four players
-Logo displayed on tournament collateral
Sponsor benefits vary depending on sponsorship type (Food & Beverage Sponsors, Putting Green Sponsor, Driving Range Sponsor, Putt & Pour Sponsor)
-Exclusive signage at the course
-Name displayed on tournament collateral
-Social Media Spotlight
-Includes one team of four players
-Includes one team of four players
-Includes swag bag and mulligan package
-Enjoy tee box signage placed at a hole on the course
-Name recognized on course map
