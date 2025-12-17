Opelousas General Health System Foundation

OGHS Foundation Golf Tournament 2026

2129 N University Ave

Lafayette, LA 70507, USA

Platinum Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Sponsor benefits vary depending on sponsorship type (19th Hole Sponsor, Golf Cart Sponsor, Longest Drive Sponsor)

-Feather flags if secured by February 1st, 2026

-Social Media Spotlight

-Includes one team of four players

-Logo displayed on tournament collateral

Gold Sponsor
$3,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Swag Bag Sponsor and 50-50 Raffle Sponsor

-Promoted as guarantor of a $1,000 cash prize

-Company name and logo at check-in and on all gift bags

-Social Media Spotlight

-Includes one team of four players

-Logo displayed on tournament collateral

Hole In One Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

-Display your company name and logo at your designated hole-in-one area

-Social Media Spotlight

-Includes one team of four players

-Logo displayed on tournament collateral

Eagle Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

-Full custom setup at a tee box, or at clubhouse

-Including your signage and vendor table

-Provide your branded items and messaging to participants

-Name recognized on course map

-Social Media Spotlight

-Includes one team of four players

-Logo displayed on tournament collateral

Silver Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Sponsor benefits vary depending on sponsorship type (Food & Beverage Sponsors, Putting Green Sponsor, Driving Range Sponsor, Putt & Pour Sponsor)

-Exclusive signage at the course

-Name displayed on tournament collateral

-Social Media Spotlight

-Includes one team of four players

Team Entry
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

-Includes one team of four players

-Includes swag bag and mulligan package

Tee Sponsor
$500

-Enjoy tee box signage placed at a hole on the course

-Name recognized on course map

