Stoughton High School Reunion 2006

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Stoughton High School Reunion 2006

About this event

SHS Class of '06 Presents... 20 Year Reunion!

777 Dedham St

Canton, MA 02021, USA

Alumni Admission 1
$75

Adult Only Event - Tier 1

Includes Food & Drinks

+3 hours of golf (optional)

Guest Admission 1
$65

Adult Only Event - Tier 1

Includes Food & Drinks

+3 hours of golf (optional)

CLASS FRIEND ($100-$299)
Pay what you can

SPONSORSHIP(No Ticket Included)

-Business name recognition on sponsor appreciation section of banner

-Listing on table tent acknowledgment cards 

ALUMNI SUPPORTER ($300-$499)
Pay what you can

SPONSORSHIP(No Ticket Included)

-Company name listed on welcome banner (text only) 

-Space at shared community sponsorship table 

-Thank you mention during event 

SCHOOL SPIRIT ($500-$749)
Pay what you can

SPONSORSHIP(No Ticket Included)

-Smaller logo placement on welcome banner 

-Shared sponsorship table display (half table) 

-Recognition during event welcome 

CLASS LEGACY ($750-$1,499)
Pay what you can

SPONSORSHIP(No Ticket Included)

-Medium logo on welcome banner 

-Assigned sponsorship table display 

-Company materials distribution rights at table 

-Recognition in program announcements 

REUNION CHAMPION ($1,500-$2,999)
Pay what you can

SPONSORSHIP(No Ticket Included)

-Large logo placement on welcome banner 

-Dedicated sponsorship table display with prime positioning 

-Recognition during opening ceremony 

-Logo on registration area displays 

MILESTONE SPONSOR ($3,000+)
Pay what you can

SPONSORSHIP(No Ticket Included)

-Exclusive top placement on welcome banner with large company logo 

-Premium sponsorship table location near entrance/registration 

-Company name in event title recognition announcements 

-Logo featured prominently on step and repeat for photos 


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