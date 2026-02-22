SHS Class of '06 Presents... 20 Year Reunion!

About this event
Adult Only Event - Tier 1
Includes Food & Drinks
+3 hours of golf (optional)
Adult Only Event - Tier 1
Includes Food & Drinks
+3 hours of golf (optional)
SPONSORSHIP(No Ticket Included)
-Business name recognition on sponsor appreciation section of banner
-Listing on table tent acknowledgment cards
SPONSORSHIP(No Ticket Included)
-Company name listed on welcome banner (text only)
-Space at shared community sponsorship table
-Thank you mention during event
SPONSORSHIP(No Ticket Included)
-Smaller logo placement on welcome banner
-Shared sponsorship table display (half table)
-Recognition during event welcome
SPONSORSHIP(No Ticket Included)
-Medium logo on welcome banner
-Assigned sponsorship table display
-Company materials distribution rights at table
-Recognition in program announcements
SPONSORSHIP(No Ticket Included)
-Large logo placement on welcome banner
-Dedicated sponsorship table display with prime positioning
-Recognition during opening ceremony
-Logo on registration area displays
SPONSORSHIP(No Ticket Included)
-Exclusive top placement on welcome banner with large company logo
-Premium sponsorship table location near entrance/registration
-Company name in event title recognition announcements
-Logo featured prominently on step and repeat for photos
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