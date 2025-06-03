Oh So Luxe Raffle

Make every sidewalk your personal runway with a pair of iconic Christian Louboutin shoes. Handcrafted to perfection, these designer masterpieces exude style, power, and poise with every step. Elevate your presence—because true luxury begins from the ground up.
Bagged in Beauty The Luxe Carryall that is Neverfull
$25
Step into a realm of sophistication with the iconic Louis Vuitton Neverfull tote. More than just a handbag, it’s a symbol of luxury, refinement, and timeless style. Crafted with impeccable artistry, this legendary piece from Louis Vuitton offers endless versatility, making it the ultimate accessory for those who value elegance and prestige in every detail.
Luxe Escape: Suite Dreams & Wine Down
$25
Unwind in ultimate luxury with a weekend getaway at the exquisite Hall Park Hotel, paired with a decadent bottle of Hall Family Wine. From opulent accommodations to world-class pampering, this exclusive retreat is crafted for those who demand the finest in every moment. Escape the ordinary and indulge in a first-class experience designed for the elite.
Essence of Elegance: The Feminine Luxe Fragrance Collection
$25
Essence of Elegance: The Feminine Luxe Fragrance Collection
Indulge in the art of sensuality with a curated selection of luxury perfumes that whisper elegance with every spritz. These exquisite fragrances—housed in bottles as stunning as the scents themselves—embody timeless allure and sophistication, offering the ultimate experience in refinement.
Gracefully presented in an elegantly arranged basket featuring Prada Paradoxe, Baccarat Rouge 540, and Louis Vuitton Attrape-Rêves.
The Power of Presence: Couture Cologne Collection
$25
The Power of Presence: Couture Cologne Collection
Command attention and leave a lasting impression with a selection of bold, timeless colognes curated for the modern gentleman. Sophisticated. Striking. Undeniably unforgettable. This exclusive collection features iconic scents—including Gucci Guilty, Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue, and Creed Aventus—exquisitely arranged in a sleek, curated gift basket. The ultimate expression of confidence and style
Diamonds are Forever
$25
Indulge in the ultimate luxury with a $500 Tiffany & Co. gift card, where every moment becomes a celebration of elegance. Whether you’re treating yourself to a timeless diamond necklace or a stunning accessory that defines sophistication, Tiffany’s offers an unparalleled world of refinement, crafted for those who demand nothing less than perfection.
Diamond Drip
$25
For the man of distinction, this custom-designed cross necklace is a statement piece that exudes sophistication, style, and spiritual grace. Crafted with attention to detail, it’s an essential accessory for the modern gentleman. Sponsored by Mac Diamondz
Savor Luxe
$25
Delight in an extraordinary dining experience with a $200 gift card to Perry’s Steakhouse—where culinary artistry, impeccable service, and a sophisticated ambiance converge for an unforgettable evening. Indulge your senses, savor every bite, and treat yourself to the true taste of luxury.
