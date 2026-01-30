Hosted by

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc - Omicron Zeta Zeta Chapter

About this event

Oh Soo Sweet Dessert Soirée

Donna Liggins Recreation Center 2160 N 6th Ave

Tucson, AZ 85705, USA

Individual Ticket
$25

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Group Table (6 Tickets)
$175

Reserved VIP seating for six (6) with commemorative gift.

Donation Only
Pay what you can

I can't attend. However, I would like to make a donation to the Angela McCarroll Scholarship Fund and chapter service initiatives.

Tickets for Prize Drawing
$5

Prize drawing tickets are available for just $5 for 5 tickets—that’s only $1 per chance to win. Simply place your ticket(s) in the basket for the prize you’d like a chance to win. The more tickets you purchase, the better your odds.

Winners must be present to win—don’t miss out!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!