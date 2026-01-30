Oh Soo Sweet Dessert Soirée

About this event
Tucson, AZ 85705, USA
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Reserved VIP seating for six (6) with commemorative gift.
I can't attend. However, I would like to make a donation to the Angela McCarroll Scholarship Fund and chapter service initiatives.
Prize drawing tickets are available for just $5 for 5 tickets—that’s only $1 per chance to win. Simply place your ticket(s) in the basket for the prize you’d like a chance to win. The more tickets you purchase, the better your odds.
Winners must be present to win—don’t miss out!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!