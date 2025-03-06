OHA Workshop April 10, 2025 Lunch Options

(Vegetarian Option) Bragaw Beet – Pepper Rubbed & Smoked Beets, Horseradish Cheddar, Sprouts, Chili Aioli, Harissa Sauce, Whole Leaf Lettuce, Sliced Ripe Tomato, Sliced Red Onion, Honey Wheat Bread
Huffman Horseradish
$18.50
Huffman Horseradish – Top Round Pastrami, Horseradish Cheddar, Horseradish-Dijonnaise, Whole Leaf Lettuce, Sliced Ripe Tomato, Sliced Red Onion, Honey White Bread.
Kenai Kale Quinoa
$18.50
(Gluten Free Option) Kenai Kale Quinoa – Quinoa, Kale, Golden Raisins, Feta, Toasted Pine Nuts, Marinated Chicken, Lemon Vinaigrette.
Spenard Smoked Turkey
$18.50
Spenard Smoked Turkey – Smoked Turkey, Crispy Bacon, Havarti, Cheddar, Chili Aioli, Herbed Cream Cheese, Whole Leaf Lettuce, Sliced Ripe Tomato, Sliced Red Onion, Wheat Bread.
