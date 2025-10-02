Ohana Luau and Bunco Tourney

Hosted by
About this event
Salem, OR 97305, USA
Join us for a Hawaiian-inspired dinner that brings the flavors and spirit of the islands to your table. Enjoy a delicious meal featuring tropical flavors, fresh ingredients, and island-inspired dishes that celebrate the warmth and hospitality of Hawai’i. From savory entrées to sweet touches of pineapple and coconut, every bite is crafted to give you a true taste of paradise.
One non-alcoholic drink included. Alcohol will be available for an additional cost.
Grab your dice and join the fun! For just $5, you can enter our exciting Bunco Tournament filled with laughter, friendly competition, and great prizes.
No experience needed—Bunco is easy to learn, fast-paced, and perfect for players of all levels. Your buy-in not only secures your spot at the tables but also helps support Oregon Titans Ohana!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!