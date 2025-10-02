Ohana Luau and Bunco Tourney

Join us for a Hawaiian-inspired dinner that brings the flavors and spirit of the islands to your table. Enjoy a delicious meal featuring tropical flavors, fresh ingredients, and island-inspired dishes that celebrate the warmth and hospitality of Hawai’i. From savory entrées to sweet touches of pineapple and coconut, every bite is crafted to give you a true taste of paradise.





One non-alcoholic drink included. Alcohol will be available for an additional cost.