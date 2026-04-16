Wahiawa Kajukenbo Foundation

Hosted by

Wahiawa Kajukenbo Foundation

About this event

'OhanaFest 2026

520 Solano St

Suisun City, CA 94585, USA

Pre-Packaged Food Vendor Donation
$175
Retail Vendor Donation
$200
Food Vendor Donation
$225
10x20 Food Vendor/Food Truck Donation
$250
Bronze Sponsorship
$500

'OhanaFest Social Media Mentions • Logo on Sponsorship Banner • Sponsor Acknowledgment on All Raffle Prizes • Branding on Select Marketing Materials • 10x10 Informational Booth Space

Silver Sponsorship
$1,500

Logo on All Banners at Event • On-Stage Mentions • 'OhanaFest Social Media Mentions • Logo on Sponsorship Banner • Sponsor Acknowledgment on All Raffle Prizes • Branding on Select Marketing Materials • 10x10 Retail Booth Space

Gold Sponsorship
$2,500

Branding on All Marketing Material • Interview Opportunity on Stage with MC • 10x20 Booth Space • Logo on All Banners at Event • On-Stage Mentions • 'OhanaFest Social Media Mentions • Logo on Sponsorship Banner • Sponsor Acknowledgment on All Raffle Prizes

Platinum Sponsorship
$5,000

Stage Banner • Branding on All Marketing Material • Interview Opportunity on Stage with MC • 10x20 Booth Space • Logo on All Banners at Event • On-Stage Mentions • 'OhanaFest Social Media Mentions • Logo on Sponsorship Banner • Sponsor Acknowledgment on All Raffle Prizes

In-Kind Sponsorship
Free

Provide goods, services, or otherwise in support of 'OhanaFest. Includes sponsor acknowledgements on all raffle prizes.

Add a donation for Wahiawa Kajukenbo Foundation

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