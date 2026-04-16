'OhanaFest 2026

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About this event
'OhanaFest Social Media Mentions • Logo on Sponsorship Banner • Sponsor Acknowledgment on All Raffle Prizes • Branding on Select Marketing Materials • 10x10 Informational Booth Space
Logo on All Banners at Event • On-Stage Mentions • 'OhanaFest Social Media Mentions • Logo on Sponsorship Banner • Sponsor Acknowledgment on All Raffle Prizes • Branding on Select Marketing Materials • 10x10 Retail Booth Space
Branding on All Marketing Material • Interview Opportunity on Stage with MC • 10x20 Booth Space • Logo on All Banners at Event • On-Stage Mentions • 'OhanaFest Social Media Mentions • Logo on Sponsorship Banner • Sponsor Acknowledgment on All Raffle Prizes
Stage Banner • Branding on All Marketing Material • Interview Opportunity on Stage with MC • 10x20 Booth Space • Logo on All Banners at Event • On-Stage Mentions • 'OhanaFest Social Media Mentions • Logo on Sponsorship Banner • Sponsor Acknowledgment on All Raffle Prizes
Provide goods, services, or otherwise in support of 'OhanaFest. Includes sponsor acknowledgements on all raffle prizes.
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