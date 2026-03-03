OHE Family Fun Night

Hosted by
About this event
Wristband is required for any child wanting to participate in games and activities. Adults DO NOT need a wristband to attend the event.
Please select this option for 1 or 2 wristbands or if you are using a designed code.
Wristband is required for any child wanting to participate in games and activities. Adults DO NOT need a wristband to attend the event.
Please select this option for 3 or more wristbands. You will be asked for the number of wristbands needed in a later question.
Cost is per ticket. To purchase a larger quantity, please consider ordering tickets in increments of 10 on the next option.
Student raffle basket tickets are for student raffle baskets ONLY (cannot be used for adult raffle baskets). Winners drawn at 7:45pm on the event night. Do not need to be present to win. Only current OHE students will be selected as winners.
If you pre-register, you will get one free student raffle ticket included with your order.
Cost is for 10 tickets. Can purchase multiple packs.
Student raffle basket tickets are for student raffle baskets ONLY (cannot be used for adult raffle baskets). Winners drawn at 7:45pm on event night. Do not need to be present to win. Only current OHE students will be selected as winners.
If you pre-register, you will get one free student raffle ticket included with your order.
Parent raffle tickets are for the parent raffle ONLY. (Cannot be used for the student raffle.) Parent raffle is for XXX or XXX. Please enter your raffle ticket in either option of your choice.
Winner drawn at 7:45pm on the night of the event. Do not need to be present to win.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!