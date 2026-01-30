OHHS Graduation Box Seats

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Starting bid
Farthest from the stage, though best "looking at the front of the stage" view. Includes an angled window at one side. Most windows open.
Starting bid
One of the two "fancy" boxes (carpet, wall decorations, better chairs). Looks essentially at center field. All windows open.
Starting bid
One of the two "fancy" booths (carpet, wall decorations, better chairs). Close to the stage and view that feels like a good mix between "close" and "from the front". All windows open.
Starting bid
Closest to the stage, though looking at it a bit from the side. Includes an angled window at one side. Most windows open.
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