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OHHS PTO

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OHHS Graduation Box Seats

Graduation Box Seats - Press Box #1 item
Graduation Box Seats - Press Box #1
$350

Starting bid

Farthest from the stage, though best "looking at the front of the stage" view.  Includes an angled window at one side. Most windows open.

Graduation Box Seats - Press Box #4 item
Graduation Box Seats - Press Box #4
$350

Starting bid

One of the two "fancy" boxes (carpet, wall decorations, better chairs).  Looks essentially at center field.  All windows open.

Graduation Box Seats - Press Box #5 item
Graduation Box Seats - Press Box #5
$350

Starting bid

One of the two "fancy" booths (carpet, wall decorations, better chairs).  Close to the stage and view that feels like a good mix between "close" and "from the front". All windows open.

Graduation Box Seats - Press Box #6 item
Graduation Box Seats - Press Box #6
$350

Starting bid

Closest to the stage, though looking at it a bit from the side.  Includes an angled window at one side. Most windows open.

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