Ohio Association Of Emergency Medical Services

About the memberships

Ohio Association Of Emergency Medical Service's Commitment to Care Partnership Program

Platinum Sponsor
$10,000

Renews yearly on: January 2

Ideal for: Major healthcare systems, corporate partners, and statewide organizations

Perks:

  • Premium logo placement on OAEMS website homepage with hyperlink
  • Logo on all statewide publications, newsletters, and printed materials
  • Recognition as a “Platinum Sponsor” at all OAEMS events and conferences
  • Full-page ad in the annual OAEMS digital magazine
  • One complimentary Organization Membership
  • Opportunity to provide a sponsored training, webinar, or resource to the OAEMS membership
  • Exclusive quarterly briefing with OAEMS leadership on EMS trends, legislation, and partnership opportunities
  • Vendor table (free) at all OAEMS events
  • Social media spotlight (4x per year)
  • Certificate of Appreciation and plaque for display
Gold Sponsor
$5,000

Renews yearly on: January 2

Ideal for: Hospitals, medical service vendors, regional EMS organizations

Perks:

  • Logo placement on OAEMS website sponsor page with hyperlink
  • Recognition as a “Gold Sponsor” at all OAEMS events and conferences
  • 1/2-page ad in the annual OAEMS digital magazine
  • One complimentary Organization Membership
  • Opportunity to provide a sponsored training, webinar, or resource to the OAEMS membership
  • Exclusive quarterly briefing with OAEMS leadership on EMS trends, legislation, and partnership opportunities
  • Vendor table (free) at two OAEMS events
  • Social media spotlight (2x per year)
  • Certificate of Appreciation and plaque for display
Silver Sponsor
$2,500

Renews yearly on: January 2

Ideal for: Local businesses, medical suppliers, EMS agencies
Perks:

  • Logo placement on OAEMS website sponsor page with hyperlink
  • Recognition as a “Silver Sponsor” at all OAEMS events and conferences
  • 1/4-page ad in the annual OAEMS digital magazine
  • One complimentary Organization Membership
  • Vendor table (free) at one OAEMS event
  • Social media spotlight (1x per year)
  • Certificate of Appreciation and plaque for display


Bronze Sponsor
$1,000

Renews yearly on: January 2

Ideal for: Small businesses, community groups, EMS programs


Perks:

  • Logo placement on OAEMS website sponsor page with hyperlink
  • Recognition as a “Bronze Sponsor” at all OAEMS events and conferences
  • 1/8-page ad in the annual OAEMS digital magazine
  • One complimentary Organization Membership
  • Social media spotlight (1x per year)
  • Certificate of Appreciation and plaque for display
EMS Supporter
$500

Renews yearly on: January 2

Ideal for: Individuals and small organizations looking to support EMS initiatives


Perks:

  • Logo placement on OAEMS website sponsor page with hyperlink
  • One complimentary Organization Membership
  • Social media spotlight (1x per year)
  • Certificate of Appreciation
Specialty Education & Training Sponsor
$2,000

Renews yearly on: January 2

Sponsor a training course, webinar series, or educational initiative.

Perks:

  • Recognition as course sponsor
  • Logo on course materials
  • Optional short introduction during event
  • Featured mention in OAEMS newsletter
Specialty Awards & Recognition Sponsor
$1,500

Renews yearly on: January 2

Support EMS Excellence Awards at the annual conference.

Perks:

  • Recognition during awards ceremony
  • Logo on award materials
  • Opportunity to present an award
Winter Conference Vendor
$100

Renews yearly on: January 2

Perks:

  • Vendor booth at Winter Conference
  • Listing in conference guide
  • Access to networking with EMS agencies and providers
Spring Conference Vendor
$100

Renews yearly on: January 2

Perks:

  • Vendor booth at Spring Conference
  • Listing in conference guide
  • Access to networking with EMS agencies and providers
Summer Conference Vendor
$250

Renews yearly on: January 2

Perks:

  • Vendor booth at Summer Conference
  • Listing in conference guide
  • Access to networking with EMS agencies and providers
Fall Conference Vendor
$100

Renews yearly on: January 2

Perks:

  • Vendor booth at Fall Conference
  • Listing in conference guide
  • Access to networking with EMS agencies and providers
Four Conference Vendor Special
$400

Renews yearly on: January 2

Perks:

  • Vendor booth at Winter, Spring, Summer, & Fall Conference
  • Listing in conference guides
  • Access to networking with EMS agencies and providers

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!