Ohio Association Of Emergency Medical Service's Commitment to Care Partnership Program

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews yearly on: January 2
Ideal for: Major healthcare systems, corporate partners, and statewide organizations
Perks:
Renews yearly on: January 2
Ideal for: Hospitals, medical service vendors, regional EMS organizations
Perks:
Renews yearly on: January 2
Ideal for: Local businesses, medical suppliers, EMS agencies
Perks:
Renews yearly on: January 2
Ideal for: Small businesses, community groups, EMS programs
Perks:
Renews yearly on: January 2
Ideal for: Individuals and small organizations looking to support EMS initiatives
Perks:
Renews yearly on: January 2
Sponsor a training course, webinar series, or educational initiative.
Perks:
Renews yearly on: January 2
Support EMS Excellence Awards at the annual conference.
Perks:
Renews yearly on: January 2
Perks:
Renews yearly on: January 2
Perks:
Renews yearly on: January 2
Perks:
Renews yearly on: January 2
Perks:
Renews yearly on: January 2
Perks:
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!