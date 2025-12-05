Ohio Association Of Emergency Medical Service's Commitment to Care Partnership Program

Ideal for: Major healthcare systems, corporate partners, and statewide organizations



Perks:

Premium logo placement on OAEMS website homepage with hyperlink

Logo on all statewide publications , newsletters, and printed materials

Recognition as a “Platinum Sponsor” at all OAEMS events and conferences

Full-page ad in the annual OAEMS digital magazine

One complimentary Organization Membership

Opportunity to provide a sponsored training , webinar, or resource to the OAEMS membership

Exclusive quarterly briefing with OAEMS leadership on EMS trends, legislation, and partnership opportunities

Vendor table (free) at all OAEMS events

Social media spotlight (4x per year)