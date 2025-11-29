Ohio Association Of EMS Individual Memberships

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews yearly on: January 2
Designed for active EMS professionals, this membership provides full access to statewide resources, continuing education, advocacy efforts, professional networking, conference discounts, newsletters, and voting rights. Ideal for EMTs, AEMTs, Paramedics, Firefighter-EMS personnel, and EMS Instructors committed to elevating the EMS profession in Ohio.
Renews yearly on: January 2
A discounted full-benefit membership for EMS professionals aged 55 and older. Senior members enjoy all rights and privileges of Individual members—including voting rights, committee participation, and access to training and events—recognizing their experience and lifelong contribution to Ohio’s EMS system.
Renews yearly on: January 2
Created for spouses of EMS professionals who wish to be connected to the OAEMS community. Members gain access to newsletters, community programs, and select events. This tier honors the crucial support role families play.
Renews yearly on: January 2
Built for EMS students currently enrolled in an EMT, AEMT, or Paramedic program. Student Members receive access to educational resources, mentorship opportunities, networking with EMS professionals, discounted conference pricing, and opportunities to participate in student-focused initiatives. This tier helps students become integrated into Ohio’s EMS system early in their careers. Voting rights are not included.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!