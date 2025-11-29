Ohio Association Of Emergency Medical Services

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Ohio Association Of Emergency Medical Services

About the memberships

Ohio Association Of EMS Organization Membership

Department/Agency Membership
$150

Renews yearly on: January 1

Ideal for EMS agencies, fire departments, rescue organizations, and public safety departments. This membership covers multiple personnel under one umbrella, providing department-wide access to resources, training opportunities, operational updates, advocacy representation, and group conference discounts. Agencies also receive recognition as OAEMS partners and can participate in statewide initiatives that benefit operational readiness and community engagement.

Educational Institution Membership
$200

Renews yearly on: January 1

Tailored for EMS training centers, academies, colleges, and educational programs, this tier includes membership for educators and students.

Educational Institution Membership includes:

  • Membership coverage for EMS instructors
  • Full membership for students enrolled in the institution’s EMS programs
  • Access to statewide educator networks
  • Updates on curriculum standards and state requirements
  • Eligibility for institutional recognition on OAEMS platforms
  • Student access to mentorship, career resources, and discounted events
  • Institutional discounts on conference group registrations
  • Opportunities to collaborate on statewide EMS education initiatives

This tier strengthens Ohio’s EMS pipeline by supporting educators while empowering the next generation of EMTs and paramedics.

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