Ohio Association Of EMS Organization Membership

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About the memberships
Renews yearly on: January 1
Ideal for EMS agencies, fire departments, rescue organizations, and public safety departments. This membership covers multiple personnel under one umbrella, providing department-wide access to resources, training opportunities, operational updates, advocacy representation, and group conference discounts. Agencies also receive recognition as OAEMS partners and can participate in statewide initiatives that benefit operational readiness and community engagement.
Renews yearly on: January 1
Tailored for EMS training centers, academies, colleges, and educational programs, this tier includes membership for educators and students.
Educational Institution Membership includes:
This tier strengthens Ohio’s EMS pipeline by supporting educators while empowering the next generation of EMTs and paramedics.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!