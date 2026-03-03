Ohio Synchro Swim Club

Hosted by

Ohio Synchro Swim Club

About this event

Ohio Coralinas Escape from Alcatraz 2026

1481 W Town St

Columbus, OH 43222, USA

Team Spirit Rescue
Pay what you can

Support the Ohio Coralinas and shout out your own team!

(Put your team name instead of favorite OCS swimmer!)

PACKAGE 1: Full Helicopter Rescue
$200

Raise $200+ and you earn a full Coast Guard Helicopter Rescue — straight to shore!

PACKAGE 2: Starter Escape
$25

• Swim cap
• Goggles
• 4 lengths removed

PACKAGE 3: Strong Current Package
$75

• No socks
• No t-shirt
• 10 lengths removed

PACKAGE 4: Speedboat
$125

• No socks
• No pants
• No weight belt
• 20 lengths removed

Two Lengths of Pool
$5
Buy out two lengths of the pool
Get to wear swim cap
$5
The swimmer will get to wear a swim cap during the event
Get to wear swim goggles
$10
The swimmer will get to wear swim goggles during the event.
Swim without socks
$15
The swimmer will get to swim without socks during the event
Coach swims two lengths of the pool for you
$20
The coach will swim two lengths of the pool for the swimmer
Swim without pants
$25
The swimmer will get to swim without pants during the event
Swim without Tshirt
$25
The swimmer will get to swim without a t-shirt during the event
Swim without weight belt
$30
The swimmer will get to swim without a weight belt during the event
Coach swims 10 lengths of the pool for you
$50
The coach will swim ten lengths of the pool for the swimmer
Soundtrack the Escape
$10

Add your favorite (clean) song to the event playlist and keep the energy high during the swim! (Add a note in comments!)

Add a donation for Ohio Synchro Swim Club

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!