Ohio Coralinas Escape from Alcatraz 2026

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About this event
Support the Ohio Coralinas and shout out your own team!
(Put your team name instead of favorite OCS swimmer!)
Raise $200+ and you earn a full Coast Guard Helicopter Rescue — straight to shore!
• Swim cap
• Goggles
• 4 lengths removed
• No socks
• No t-shirt
• 10 lengths removed
• No socks
• No pants
• No weight belt
• 20 lengths removed
Add your favorite (clean) song to the event playlist and keep the energy high during the swim! (Add a note in comments!)
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!