Ohio Coralinas Lucky Splash Raffle 2025

Eligibility: The raffle is open to participants 18 years of age and older at the time of entry. How to Enter: To enter the raffle, participants must purchase raffle tickets from Zeffy. The cost of each ticket is $10 for one chance of winning and $25 for three chances. The more tickets you purchase, the greater your chances of winning. Prize: The prize for the raffle is a gift basket filled with Ohio Lottery Scratch off tickets The winner does not need to be present for the drawing Winner Selection: The winning ticket will be drawn randomly from all eligible entries on March 15th, 2025. The winner will be notified by phone or email within three days of drawing. If the winner can not be reached within seven days, another winner will be randomly selected. General Conditions: Participants agree to release the organizers from any liability arising from the raffle or prize by participating in this raffle. The organizers reserve the right to cancel or modify the raffle at any time, and to disqualify any participant who violates the terms and conditions. The organizer's decisions are final and binding in all matters related to the raffle.

