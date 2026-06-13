Ohio County Safety Lifeline T-Shirt Fundraiser

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This soft gray adult shirt features the Ohio County Safety Lifeline logo and our mission tagline across the front:
“Every life connected. Every family protected.”
The back will feature our 3 t-shirt sponsors.
This soft gray adult shirt features the Ohio County Safety Lifeline logo and our mission tagline across the front:
“Every life connected. Every family protected.”
The back will feature our 3 t-shirt sponsors.
This soft gray children's shirt features the Ohio County Safety Lifeline logo and our mission tagline across the front:
“Every life connected. Every family protected.”
The back will feature our 3 t-shirt sponsors.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!