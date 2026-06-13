A white puzzle piece logo with a gradient of purple and green features a white heartbeat line and heart, with "OHIO COUNTY SAFETY LIFELINE, INC." written below it on a white background.
Ohio County Safety Lifeline

Offered by

Ohio County Safety Lifeline

About this shop

Ohio County Safety Lifeline T-Shirt Fundraiser

Pick-up location

130 E Washington St suite 200, Hartford, KY 42347, USA

Adult T-shirt (S-2XL) item
Adult T-shirt (S-2XL)
$15

This soft gray adult shirt features the Ohio County Safety Lifeline logo and our mission tagline across the front:
“Every life connected. Every family protected.”


The back will feature our 3 t-shirt sponsors.


Adult T-Shirt (sizes 3XL+) item
Adult T-Shirt (sizes 3XL+)
$17

This soft gray adult shirt features the Ohio County Safety Lifeline logo and our mission tagline across the front:
“Every life connected. Every family protected.”


The back will feature our 3 t-shirt sponsors.


Children T-Shirt (XS-XL) item
Children T-Shirt (XS-XL)
$15

This soft gray children's shirt features the Ohio County Safety Lifeline logo and our mission tagline across the front:
“Every life connected. Every family protected.”


The back will feature our 3 t-shirt sponsors.


Add a donation for Ohio County Safety Lifeline

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!