Ohio Deaf Association Memberships 2025

Individual—General. $30. There are no automatic recurring payments. (At your annual membership due date, you will be given the option to renew or decline renewing your membership.)

Individual - Senior (55+). $20. There are no automatic recurring payments. (At your annual membership due date, you will be given the option to renew or decline renewing your membership.)

Nonprofit Organizations - $125.00. There are no automatic recurring payments. (At your annual membership due date, you will be given the option to renew or decline renewing your membership.)

Small Businesses. $200. There are no automatic recurring payments. (At your annual membership due date, you will be given the option to renew or decline renewing your membership.)

For Board Members and Members at Large ONLY: ODA Merchandise ordered can be paid here. Polo Shirt Sizes S-XL $30

For Board Members and Members at Large ONLY: ODA Merchandise ordered can be paid here. Polo Shirt Sizes XXL or larger $32.50

