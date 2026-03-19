Ohio- Special Raffle Tickets

About this raffle
Every $1 is worth $1 in meat money. You use the meat money to purchase tickets for the meat raffle rounds. No refunds can be issued for unspent meat money.
Every $1 is worth $1 in meat money. You use the meat money to purchase tickets for the meat raffle rounds. No refunds can be issued for unspent meat money.
Every $1 is worth $1 in meat money. You use the meat money to purchase tickets for the meat raffle rounds. No refunds can be issued for unspent meat money.
One sheet for $10.
Three sheets for $20.
One ticket for $5.
Three tickets for $10.
An arms length of tickets for $20.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!