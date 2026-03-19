Hosted by

Ohio Home Interest Organization

About this raffle

Ohio- Special Raffle Tickets

Meat Money $5
$5

Every $1 is worth $1 in meat money. You use the meat money to purchase tickets for the meat raffle rounds. No refunds can be issued for unspent meat money.

Meat Money $20
$20

Every $1 is worth $1 in meat money. You use the meat money to purchase tickets for the meat raffle rounds. No refunds can be issued for unspent meat money.

Meat Money $50
$50

Every $1 is worth $1 in meat money. You use the meat money to purchase tickets for the meat raffle rounds. No refunds can be issued for unspent meat money.

Basket Raffle Tickets- 1 sheet
$10

One sheet for $10.

Basket Raffle Tickets- 3 sheets
$20

Three sheets for $20.

50/50 Raffle Tickets- 1
$5

One ticket for $5.

50/50 Raffle Tickets- 3
$10

Three tickets for $10.

50/50 Raffle Tickets- Arm length
$20

An arms length of tickets for $20.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!