Ohio Theta Chapter of Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity - Social Membership

Junior Social Dues: Fall 25
$500

No expiration

Membership shall be considered active upon full acknowledgement of the SAE Ohio Theta Chapter bylaws and payment of the membership dues. The expiration date is December 31, 2026.

Senior Social Dues: Fall 25
$250

No expiration

Membership shall be considered active upon full acknowledgement of the SAE Ohio Theta Chapter bylaws and payment of the membership dues. The expiration date is December 31, 2026.

*LIMITED TIME* Senior Social Dues: Full year
$400

No expiration

Membership shall be considered active upon full acknowledgement of the SAE Ohio Theta Chapter bylaws and payment of the membership dues. The expiration date is June 1, 2026.

Add a donation for Ohio Theta Chapter of Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!