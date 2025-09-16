Oholei Yosef Yitzchok Lubavitch Annual Auction

A rare and treasured keepsake — a Rebbe’s dime thoughtfully set for display. This historic piece, connected to the Lubavitcher Rebbe, offers a unique spiritual connection and is a beautiful reminder of his legacy. A perfect collectible for those who value faith, history, and tradition.
A once-in-a-lifetime treasure! This Rebbe Dollar, personally given by the Lubavitcher Rebbe, is incredibly rare and deeply meaningful. A keepsake that offers a spiritual connection and a chance to own a piece of Chabad legacy — a true gem. Generously donated by Chaya Maatuf
Step out in style with a timeless Belissimo hat, generously donated by Belissimo Hats, paired with 3 stylish shirts from Atica, generously donated by Shlomo ben Batya Chaya Yente & Bracha bat Miriam Dvorah - hatzlacha and kol b’iyan adei ad shefa’ bracha.
This set combines elegance, fashion, and heartfelt blessings — perfect for any wardrobe and special occasion.
Enjoy a delicious night out with a dinner date at Mozzarella Crown Heights. Savor their signature dairy dishes in a warm and inviting atmosphere — the perfect recipe for a memorable evening
Valued at $150.
Generously donated by Everything but the Baby, this UPPAbaby Cruz with Bassinet is every parent’s dream. With sleek design, smooth maneuverability, and a cozy bassinet for newborns, it’s the ultimate stroller that grows with your family.
Enjoy the best of Albany Avenue with this generous bundle, donated by our neighborhood favorites:
A true Albany Ave experience — shop, savor, and support local!
Shop, snack, and enjoy the best of our local favorites with this generous bundle:
A perfect way to support local businesses while treating yourself or someone special!
Enjoy a delicious meal at Butcher Grill House(TBD), top it off with the most delicious ice cream at the Boozery($50 Girft Card).
