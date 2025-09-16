Oholei Yosef Yitzchok Lubavitch Annual Auction

The Rebbe’s dime is available in a variety of settings. item
$54

A rare and treasured keepsake — a Rebbe’s dime thoughtfully set for display. This historic piece, connected to the Lubavitcher Rebbe, offers a unique spiritual connection and is a beautiful reminder of his legacy. A perfect collectible for those who value faith, history, and tradition.

Rebbe's Dollar item
$54

A once-in-a-lifetime treasure! This Rebbe Dollar, personally given by the Lubavitcher Rebbe, is incredibly rare and deeply meaningful. A keepsake that offers a spiritual connection and a chance to own a piece of Chabad legacy — a true gem. Generously donated by Chaya Maatuf

Ready for YT package item
$18

Step out in style with a timeless Belissimo hat, generously donated by Belissimo Hats, paired with 3 stylish shirts from Atica, generously donated by Shlomo ben Batya Chaya Yente & Bracha bat Miriam Dvorah - hatzlacha and kol b’iyan adei ad shefa’ bracha.

This set combines elegance, fashion, and heartfelt blessings — perfect for any wardrobe and special occasion.

Date Night at Mozzarella CH item
$18

Enjoy a delicious night out with a dinner date at Mozzarella Crown Heights. Savor their signature dairy dishes in a warm and inviting atmosphere — the perfect recipe for a memorable evening
Valued at $150.

UPPAbaby Cruz with Bassinet item
$36

Generously donated by Everything but the Baby, this UPPAbaby Cruz with Bassinet is every parent’s dream. With sleek design, smooth maneuverability, and a cozy bassinet for newborns, it’s the ultimate stroller that grows with your family.

Albany Stroll Package item
$36

Enjoy the best of Albany Avenue with this generous bundle, donated by our neighborhood favorites:

  • $72 Gift Card to Benz Gourmet – Fresh groceries and essentials.
  • $100 Gift Card to Albany Bakery – Delicious breads, cakes, and pastries.
  • $360 Gift Card to CH Butcher – Premium cuts and top-quality meats.

A true Albany Ave experience — shop, savor, and support local!

Kingston Ave Shopping Spree item
$36

Shop, snack, and enjoy the best of our local favorites with this generous bundle:

  • $180 Gift Card to Raskins Fish – generously donated by Raskins Fish
  • $100 Gift Card to Chocolatte - generously donated by Chocolatte
  • $50 Gift Card to Totally Her – generously donated by Totally Her
  • $25 Gift Card to Hamafitz – generously donated by Hamafitz Judaica
  • $25 Gift Card to JudaicaWorld – generously donated by JudaicaWorld
  • $50 Gift Card to Zakons – generously donated by Zakons

A perfect way to support local businesses while treating yourself or someone special!

Troy Ave Spree item
$18

Enjoy a delicious meal at Butcher Grill House(TBD), top it off with the most delicious ice cream at the Boozery($50 Girft Card).

