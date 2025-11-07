Ohr Shlomo Yeshiva HS Online Auction

What would you do with an extra $200? 💸 Enter our raffle for a chance to win a $200 Visa Gift Card and find out!

✨ Spend it anywhere: Online, in-store, or at your favorite restaurant.

✨ No limits: Use it for groceries, a spa day, or that tech upgrade you’ve been wanting.

✨ Instant Win Feeling: The most versatile prize in the raffle!

One ticket could turn into a $200 shopping spree. Don’t wait—grab your entries now! 🎟️✨



