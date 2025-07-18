OHS Dance/Drill Booster Club's Shop

OHS Drill Booster Club

Pep Squad Dancer Dues item
Pep Squad Dancer Dues
$150

Dancer Dues are used to cover costs for the team that may arise during the season. These include, but are not limited to the following: team apparel, music, choreography, technique coach, team dinners, photographer, makeup, costuming etc.

Competition Squad Dancer Dues item
Competition Squad Dancer Dues
$300

Dancer Dues are used to cover costs for the team that may arise during the season. These include, but are not limited to the following: team apparel, music, choreography, technique coach, team dinners, photographer, makeup, costuming etc.

Fall Uniform - Total Payment item
Fall Uniform - Total Payment
$314.67

This is the total cost of the fall uniform which includes shipping. Payments due September 1st. If you are unable to pay the total please reach out to Mariah to set up a payment plan.

Fall Uniform - Half Payment item
Fall Uniform - Half Payment
$157.34

This is half of the cost of the fall uniform which includes shipping. If you are unable to pay this amount please reach out to Mariah to set up a payment plan.

Shoes item
Shoes
$92

Payment for shoes which includes shipping. Needs to be paid ASAP.

Poms item
Poms
$44

Payment for poms which includes shipping. This needs to be paid for ASAP.

Bow item
Bow
$30.75

Bow for upcoming season that all dancers need.

Warm Up Jacket item
Warm Up Jacket
$136

Warm up jacket for season. Not all dancers ordered. Only pay IF your dancer chose to purchase this year's new jacket.

Team Backpack item
Team Backpack
$120

Team Backpack that will be used this season and the 2026-2027 season.

Competition Poms (Varsity Only) item
Competition Poms (Varsity Only)
$44

New competition Poms for the "pink" pom routine. Dancers will receive pink puff poms.

Competition Bow (Varsity Only) item
Competition Bow (Varsity Only)
$30

Competition bow for the "pink" pom routine. Required for Varsity dancers only.

Competition Pom Dress item
Competition Pom Dress
$408

Competition pom Dress for varsity squad.

Competition Pom Dress - Half Payment item
Competition Pom Dress - Half Payment
$204

This is half of the cost of the competition pom dress which includes shipping. If you are unable to pay this amount please reach out to Mariah to set up a payment plan.

General Yard Sign item
General Yard Sign
$20

Support your Pepperette and purchase a sign for you to display in your yard all year long!


Signs are 24"x18" double-sided, waterproof, includes h-frame.

Varsity Yard Sign item
Varsity Yard Sign
$20

Support your Varsity Pepperette and purchase a sign for you to display in your yard all year long!


Signs are 24"x18" double-sided, waterproof, includes h-frame.

