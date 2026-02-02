OHS Parents of the Senior Class Silent Auction

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Get ready for two hours of non‑stop fun at Legends Arcade, Olympia’s ultimate destination for games, energy, and unforgettable celebrations. This private party package is perfect for birthdays, team events, or a just‑because gathering.
Package Includes
Why Everyone Loves Legends Arcade
With 50+ arcade games, including pinball, skeeball, air hockey, and tons of modern and retro favorites, there’s something for every age and play style. It’s the kind of place where friendly competition and big laughs come naturally.
This package delivers incredible value and a guaranteed great time. Bid high—your future party guests will thank you!
Starting bid
Bring the warmth of Samayra Coffee into your home with this beautifully curated package.
Package Includes
A thoughtful bundle for anyone who loves great coffee and welcoming spaces!
Bid deeply-the coffee aroma awaits you!
Starting bid
Treat yourself to expert skincare and exceptional service at Spruce Skin & Wax Shoppe, Olympia’s boutique destination for glowing, healthy skin. Whether you’re looking for a rejuvenating facial, precise waxing, or personalized skincare guidance, Spruce delivers a relaxing, high‑quality experience tailored to your needs. This $50.00 gift card is a perfect indulgence for anyone who deserves a little self‑care.
Bid on yourself- you deserve it!
Starting bid
Discover balance, strength, and a deeper sense of well‑being with a one‑month unlimited yoga pass to True Self Yoga, one of Olympia’s most welcoming and uplifting yoga communities.
This pass gives you unlimited access to a full schedule of classes—ranging from gentle flow and restorative sessions to power yoga and hot yoga—so you can practice as often as you like and explore the styles that speak to you.
Why You’ll Love It
Whether you’re looking to build strength, reduce stress, or simply carve out time for yourself, this pass is a beautiful invitation to reconnect with your mind and body. A wonderful gift for yourself or someone you love.
Bid generously—your inner peace awaits.
Starting bid
Treat yourself—or someone special—to a delicious experience at the Bayview School of Cooking, one of Olympia’s most beloved culinary destinations. This $75.00 gift certificate opens the door to an exciting lineup of hands‑on and demonstration‑style classes taught by talented chefs who make learning both fun and flavorful.
From international cuisine and seasonal specialties to baking, wine‑pairing, and skill‑building workshops, Bayview offers classes for every taste and experience level.
Why This Item Is a Crowd Favorite
Whether you’re looking to expand your kitchen skills or enjoy a memorable culinary adventure, this gift certificate is a recipe for a great time.
Bid generously—your next favorite dish might be waiting for you.
Starting bid
This gift certificate offers a memorable photo experience with a photographer who knows how to bring out genuine smiles and real connection.
Package includes
Whether it’s a family portrait, senior photos, or a special milestone, Studio K Photography delivers images that feel authentic and full of heart. A meaningful gift for anyone who wants to freeze a moment in time.
Bid to freeze that special moment in time!
Starting bid
This gift certificate offers a memorable photo experience with a photographer who knows how to bring out genuine smiles and real connection.
Package includes
Whether it’s a family portrait, senior photos, or a special milestone, Studio K Photography delivers images that feel authentic and full of heart. A meaningful gift for anyone who wants to freeze a moment in time.
Bid to freeze that special moment in time!
Starting bid
Celebrate the start of baseball season with four ticket vouchers to see the Tacoma Rainiers, the beloved Triple‑A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners. These flexible vouchers let you choose the game that fits your schedule—perfect for a family outing, a date night, or a fun summer evening with friends.
What You Get
From the crack of the bat to the smell of ballpark snacks, this package is your invitation to say “Play Ball!” and enjoy America’s favorite pastime right here in the South Sound.
Bid big and get ready for a night at the ballpark you’ll be cheering about long after the final inning.
Starting bid
Serve up an unforgettable event with this exclusive party package from 23 Kitchens, Olympia’s go‑to destination for fun, food, and friendly competition. Perfect for birthdays, team celebrations or corporate gatherings, this package brings people together in the best way.
What’s Included
Whether your group is full of seasoned players or total beginners, pickleball is easy to learn and impossible not to love. With plenty of room to cheer, play, and mingle, this package delivers a lively, memorable experience for all ages.
Bid high—this is the kind of party people talk about long after the final point is scored.
Starting bid
Get ready to represent one of the South Sound’s favorite pizza spots in style with this Farrelli’s Pizza Swag Bag. Packed with gear and goodies, this bundle is perfect for superfans, families, or anyone who loves great pizza and great vibes.
What’s Inside
Whether you keep it all for yourself or share the love, this swag bag delivers the flavor and the fun. A fantastic package for date nights, family outings, or gifting to your favorite pizza lovers.
Bid big—your next pizza night is calling.
Starting bid
Get ready to represent one of the South Sound’s favorite pizza spots in style with this Farrelli’s Pizza Swag Bag. Packed with gear and goodies, this bundle is perfect for superfans, families, or anyone who loves great pizza and great vibes.
What’s Inside
Whether you keep it all for yourself or share the love, this swag bag delivers the flavor and the fun. A fantastic package for date nights, family outings, or gifting to your favorite pizza lovers.
Bid big—your next pizza night is calling.
Starting bid
Get ready to represent one of the South Sound’s favorite pizza spots in style with this Farrelli’s Pizza Swag Bag. Packed with gear and goodies, this bundle is perfect for superfans, families, or anyone who loves great pizza and great vibes.
What’s Inside
Whether you keep it all for yourself or share the love, this swag bag delivers the flavor and the fun. A fantastic package for date nights, family outings, or gifting to your favorite pizza lovers.
Bid big—your next pizza night is calling.
Starting bid
Get ready to represent one of the South Sound’s favorite pizza spots in style with this Farrelli’s Pizza Swag Bag. Packed with gear and goodies, this bundle is perfect for superfans, families, or anyone who loves great pizza and great vibes.
What’s Inside
Whether you keep it all for yourself or share the love, this swag bag delivers the flavor and the fun. A fantastic package for date nights, family outings, or gifting to your favorite pizza lovers.
Bid big—your next pizza night is calling.
Starting bid
Dive into an underwater adventure with four admission tickets to the Seattle Aquarium, one of the Pacific Northwest’s most beloved marine destinations. Perfect for families, couples, or anyone who loves exploring the wonders of the ocean.
What You’ll Experience
Whether you're planning a day trip to Seattle or looking for a memorable family outing, these tickets offer a fun, educational, and awe‑inspiring experience.
Bid generously—your ocean adventure awaits.
Starting bid
From cozy pubs and historic hotels to movie theaters, breweries, and soaking pools, McMenamins offers something for everyone. This $50.00 gift card can be used at any McMenamins location for dining, drinks, entertainment, or overnight stays. A perfect treat for a date night, family outing, or a relaxing getaway.
Bid for the spirits- stay for the adventure!
Starting bid
This charming treat bin is packed with everything a pampered pup could want: fun toys, tasty treats, and a sweet “Spoiled Dogs” wall art sign that celebrates your furry friend’s rightful place as ruler of the household. A perfect gift for any dog‑loving family—and guaranteed to spark happy tail wags!
Starting bid
Step into a world of imagination with this DIY magical paint party experience! Laser‑cut wooden fairy garden pieces, ready to paint, decorate, and bring to life. With charming shapes, intricate details, and plenty of creative freedom, this hands‑on activity is perfect for kids, families, or anyone who loves a little sparkle and whimsy. A delightful way to spend an afternoon crafting something truly enchanting.
As an extra bonus, two laser-cut wooden Washington Tic-Tac-Toe boards, perfect for the next family picnic or road trip!
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