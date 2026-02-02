OHS Parents of the Senior Class Silent Auction

Get ready for two hours of non‑stop fun at Legends Arcade, Olympia’s ultimate destination for games, energy, and unforgettable celebrations. This private party package is perfect for birthdays, team events, or a just‑because gathering.





Package Includes

2‑hour private party for up to 10 guests

Each guest receives a $20 game play card

Pizza for the group

Non‑alcoholic drink of choice for every guest

Why Everyone Loves Legends Arcade

With 50+ arcade games, including pinball, skeeball, air hockey, and tons of modern and retro favorites, there’s something for every age and play style. It’s the kind of place where friendly competition and big laughs come naturally.





This package delivers incredible value and a guaranteed great time. Bid high—your future party guests will thank you!