OHS Parents of the Senior Class

Hosted by

OHS Parents of the Senior Class

About this event

OHS Parents of the Senior Class Silent Auction

Pick-up location

1302 North Street SE #311, Olympia, WA 98501, USA

Legends Arcade: Party Package item
Legends Arcade: Party Package
$100

Starting bid

Get ready for two hours of non‑stop fun at Legends Arcade, Olympia’s ultimate destination for games, energy, and unforgettable celebrations. This private party package is perfect for birthdays, team events, or a just‑because gathering.


Package Includes

  • 2‑hour private party for up to 10 guests
  • Each guest receives a $20 game play card
  • Pizza for the group
  • Non‑alcoholic drink of choice for every guest

Why Everyone Loves Legends Arcade

With 50+ arcade games, including pinball, skeeball, air hockey, and tons of modern and retro favorites, there’s something for every age and play style. It’s the kind of place where friendly competition and big laughs come naturally.


This package delivers incredible value and a guaranteed great time. Bid high—your future party guests will thank you!

Samayra Coffee: A Cozy Cup of Local Comfort item
Samayra Coffee: A Cozy Cup of Local Comfort
$30

Starting bid

Bring the warmth of Samayra Coffee into your home with this beautifully curated package.


Package Includes

  • Bag of freshly roasted beans
  • A Samayra insulated coffee cup
  • A $15.00 gift card to treat yourself to your favorite drink
  • Charming "Gather" wall art sign to brighten your kitchen or coffee nook


A thoughtful bundle for anyone who loves great coffee and welcoming spaces!


Bid deeply-the coffee aroma awaits you!

Spruce Shoppe: Gift Card item
Spruce Shoppe: Gift Card
$15

Starting bid

Treat yourself to expert skincare and exceptional service at Spruce Skin & Wax Shoppe, Olympia’s boutique destination for glowing, healthy skin. Whether you’re looking for a rejuvenating facial, precise waxing, or personalized skincare guidance, Spruce delivers a relaxing, high‑quality experience tailored to your needs. This $50.00 gift card is a perfect indulgence for anyone who deserves a little self‑care.


Bid on yourself- you deserve it!

True Self Yoga: 1 Month Unlimited Yoga item
True Self Yoga: 1 Month Unlimited Yoga
$75

Starting bid

Discover balance, strength, and a deeper sense of well‑being with a one‑month unlimited yoga pass to True Self Yoga, one of Olympia’s most welcoming and uplifting yoga communities.


This pass gives you unlimited access to a full schedule of classes—ranging from gentle flow and restorative sessions to power yoga and hot yoga—so you can practice as often as you like and explore the styles that speak to you.


Why You’ll Love It

  • Access to all class types for an entire month
  • Supportive, experienced instructors
  • A warm, inclusive studio environment
  • Perfect for beginners and seasoned yogis alike

Whether you’re looking to build strength, reduce stress, or simply carve out time for yourself, this pass is a beautiful invitation to reconnect with your mind and body. A wonderful gift for yourself or someone you love.


Bid generously—your inner peace awaits.

Bayview School of Cooking: Gift Certificate item
Bayview School of Cooking: Gift Certificate
$30

Starting bid

Treat yourself—or someone special—to a delicious experience at the Bayview School of Cooking, one of Olympia’s most beloved culinary destinations. This $75.00 gift certificate opens the door to an exciting lineup of hands‑on and demonstration‑style classes taught by talented chefs who make learning both fun and flavorful.


From international cuisine and seasonal specialties to baking, wine‑pairing, and skill‑building workshops, Bayview offers classes for every taste and experience level.


Why This Item Is a Crowd Favorite

  • Choose from a wide variety of cooking classes
  • Learn from expert instructors in a friendly, welcoming environment
  • Perfect for food lovers, home cooks, or anyone craving a creative night out

Whether you’re looking to expand your kitchen skills or enjoy a memorable culinary adventure, this gift certificate is a recipe for a great time.


Bid generously—your next favorite dish might be waiting for you.

Studio K Photography: Session Gift Certificate #1 item
Studio K Photography: Session Gift Certificate #1
$50

Starting bid

This gift certificate offers a memorable photo experience with a photographer who knows how to bring out genuine smiles and real connection.


Package includes

  • One half hour family photo session
  • One printed 8x10 photo


Whether it’s a family portrait, senior photos, or a special milestone, Studio K Photography delivers images that feel authentic and full of heart. A meaningful gift for anyone who wants to freeze a moment in time.


Bid to freeze that special moment in time!

Studio K Photography: Session Gift Certificate #2 item
Studio K Photography: Session Gift Certificate #2
$50

Starting bid

This gift certificate offers a memorable photo experience with a photographer who knows how to bring out genuine smiles and real connection.


Package includes

  • One half hour family photo session
  • One printed 8x10 photo


Whether it’s a family portrait, senior photos, or a special milestone, Studio K Photography delivers images that feel authentic and full of heart. A meaningful gift for anyone who wants to freeze a moment in time.


Bid to freeze that special moment in time!

Tacoma Rainiers: Game Tickets & Baseball Sign item
Tacoma Rainiers: Game Tickets & Baseball Sign
$50

Starting bid

Celebrate the start of baseball season with four ticket vouchers to see the Tacoma Rainiers, the beloved Triple‑A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners. These flexible vouchers let you choose the game that fits your schedule—perfect for a family outing, a date night, or a fun summer evening with friends.


What You Get

  • Four (4) ticket vouchers good for a Tacoma Rainiers home game
  • Redeemable for a variety of game dates (Tuesday-Thursday games- some exclusions apply)
  • A classic ballpark experience at Cheney Stadium—great views, great energy, great fun
  • A cute "Hello Baseball Season" decorative wall sign

From the crack of the bat to the smell of ballpark snacks, this package is your invitation to say “Play Ball!” and enjoy America’s favorite pastime right here in the South Sound.


Bid big and get ready for a night at the ballpark you’ll be cheering about long after the final inning.

23 Kitchens: Party Package item
23 Kitchens: Party Package
$250

Starting bid

Serve up an unforgettable event with this exclusive party package from 23 Kitchens, Olympia’s go‑to destination for fun, food, and friendly competition. Perfect for birthdays, team celebrations or corporate gatherings, this package brings people together in the best way.


What’s Included

  • Private access to 2 pickleball courts for 2 hours
  • Space for up to 40 guests
  • 8 paddle rentals plus two balls
  • Valid for 6 months from the date acquired
  • May be used to upgrade to other party packages at 23 Kitchens

Whether your group is full of seasoned players or total beginners, pickleball is easy to learn and impossible not to love. With plenty of room to cheer, play, and mingle, this package delivers a lively, memorable experience for all ages.


Bid high—this is the kind of party people talk about long after the final point is scored.


Farrelli's Pizza: Pizza Swag Bag #1 item
Farrelli's Pizza: Pizza Swag Bag #1
$25

Starting bid

Get ready to represent one of the South Sound’s favorite pizza spots in style with this Farrelli’s Pizza Swag Bag. Packed with gear and goodies, this bundle is perfect for superfans, families, or anyone who loves great pizza and great vibes.


What’s Inside

  • One $50 gift card — that’s $50 in delicious Farrelli’s pizza, salads, apps, and more
  • One Farrelli’s hat — show off your pizza pride
  • One Farrelli’s Medium shirt — comfy, stylish, and perfect for any fan

Whether you keep it all for yourself or share the love, this swag bag delivers the flavor and the fun. A fantastic package for date nights, family outings, or gifting to your favorite pizza lovers.


Bid big—your next pizza night is calling.

Farrelli's Pizza: Pizza Swag Bag #2 item
Farrelli's Pizza: Pizza Swag Bag #2
$25

Starting bid

Get ready to represent one of the South Sound’s favorite pizza spots in style with this Farrelli’s Pizza Swag Bag. Packed with gear and goodies, this bundle is perfect for superfans, families, or anyone who loves great pizza and great vibes.


What’s Inside

  • One $50 gift card — that’s $50 in delicious Farrelli’s pizza, salads, apps, and more
  • One Farrelli’s hat — show off your pizza pride
  • One Farrelli’s Large shirt — comfy, stylish, and perfect for any fan

Whether you keep it all for yourself or share the love, this swag bag delivers the flavor and the fun. A fantastic package for date nights, family outings, or gifting to your favorite pizza lovers.


Bid big—your next pizza night is calling.

Farrelli's Pizza: Pizza Swag Bag #3 item
Farrelli's Pizza: Pizza Swag Bag #3
$25

Starting bid

Get ready to represent one of the South Sound’s favorite pizza spots in style with this Farrelli’s Pizza Swag Bag. Packed with gear and goodies, this bundle is perfect for superfans, families, or anyone who loves great pizza and great vibes.


What’s Inside

  • One $50 gift card — that’s $50 in delicious Farrelli’s pizza, salads, apps, and more
  • One Farrelli’s hat — show off your pizza pride
  • One Farrelli’s XL shirt — comfy, stylish, and perfect for any fan

Whether you keep it all for yourself or share the love, this swag bag delivers the flavor and the fun. A fantastic package for date nights, family outings, or gifting to your favorite pizza lovers.


Bid big—your next pizza night is calling.

Farrelli's Pizza: Pizza Swag Bag #4 item
Farrelli's Pizza: Pizza Swag Bag #4
$25

Starting bid

Get ready to represent one of the South Sound’s favorite pizza spots in style with this Farrelli’s Pizza Swag Bag. Packed with gear and goodies, this bundle is perfect for superfans, families, or anyone who loves great pizza and great vibes.


What’s Inside

  • One $50 gift card — that’s $50 in delicious Farrelli’s pizza, salads, apps, and more
  • One Farrelli’s hat — show off your pizza pride
  • One Farrelli’s XXL shirt — comfy, stylish, and perfect for any fan

Whether you keep it all for yourself or share the love, this swag bag delivers the flavor and the fun. A fantastic package for date nights, family outings, or gifting to your favorite pizza lovers.


Bid big—your next pizza night is calling.

Seattle Aquarium: Access Tickets item
Seattle Aquarium: Access Tickets
$50

Starting bid

Dive into an underwater adventure with four admission tickets to the Seattle Aquarium, one of the Pacific Northwest’s most beloved marine destinations. Perfect for families, couples, or anyone who loves exploring the wonders of the ocean.


What You’ll Experience

  • Up‑close encounters with otters, seals, and vibrant marine life
  • Stunning exhibits like the Underwater Dome and Pacific Coral Reef
  • Hands‑on tide pools and interactive learning for all ages
  • A beautiful waterfront location on Pier 59

Whether you're planning a day trip to Seattle or looking for a memorable family outing, these tickets offer a fun, educational, and awe‑inspiring experience.


Bid generously—your ocean adventure awaits.

McMenamins: Gift Card item
McMenamins: Gift Card
$15

Starting bid

From cozy pubs and historic hotels to movie theaters, breweries, and soaking pools, McMenamins offers something for everyone. This $50.00 gift card can be used at any McMenamins location for dining, drinks, entertainment, or overnight stays. A perfect treat for a date night, family outing, or a relaxing getaway.


Bid for the spirits- stay for the adventure!

Dog Lovers: Tail-Wagging Treats & Fun item
Dog Lovers: Tail-Wagging Treats & Fun
$30

Starting bid

This charming treat bin is packed with everything a pampered pup could want: fun toys, tasty treats, and a sweet “Spoiled Dogs” wall art sign that celebrates your furry friend’s rightful place as ruler of the household. A perfect gift for any dog‑loving family—and guaranteed to spark happy tail wags!

Fairy Garden: Paint Party item
Fairy Garden: Paint Party
$20

Starting bid

Step into a world of imagination with this DIY magical paint party experience! Laser‑cut wooden fairy garden pieces, ready to paint, decorate, and bring to life. With charming shapes, intricate details, and plenty of creative freedom, this hands‑on activity is perfect for kids, families, or anyone who loves a little sparkle and whimsy. A delightful way to spend an afternoon crafting something truly enchanting.


As an extra bonus, two laser-cut wooden Washington Tic-Tac-Toe boards, perfect for the next family picnic or road trip!

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