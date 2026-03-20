OHSAA 100th Year Celebration Honoree

About this event
PA 19148
10 left!
Available March 1 – April 30
Secure your spot at the Centennial Celebration and save $25! This ticket includes full access to the Happy Hour, a formal dinner, and the evening's program. Don't wait—Early Bird pricing ends April 30th!
10 left!
Available May 1 – September 12
Your all-access pass to the 100th Year Celebration. Includes entry to the Happy Hour, a formal dinner, and a night of celebration with the Panther family.
$
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