OHS Alumni Association Inc

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OHS Alumni Association Inc

About this event

OHSAA 100th Year Celebration Honoree

SteelWorkers Union Hall 3701 S. Columbus Blvd. Philadelphia

PA 19148

General Admission Early Bird
$150
Available until Apr 30

10 left!

Available March 1 – April 30

Secure your spot at the Centennial Celebration and save $25! This ticket includes full access to the Happy Hour, a formal dinner, and the evening's program. Don't wait—Early Bird pricing ends April 30th!

General Admission
$175

10 left!


Available May 1 – September 12

Your all-access pass to the 100th Year Celebration. Includes entry to the Happy Hour, a formal dinner, and a night of celebration with the Panther family.



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