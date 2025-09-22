Operation Inclusion Center for Women

Offered by

Operation Inclusion Center for Women

About this shop

Books

Facilitator Readiness Assessment & Reflection Guide item
Facilitator Readiness Assessment & Reflection Guide
$25


Introduction

The Facilitator Readiness Assessment & Reflection Guide is a trauma-informed handbook designed for professionals, trainers, and community leaders preparing to facilitate healing-centered programs. Rooted in practical tools and reflective exercises, this guide equips facilitators to create safe, empowering spaces for participants navigating trauma, incarceration, and reentry.

What's Inside
Foundations of Facilitation

  • Principles of trauma-informed practice
  • Cultural humility
  • Ethical responsibility

Practical Worksheets

  • Fillable pause plans
  • Weekly reflection tools
  • Assessment templates to strengthen facilitator readiness

Understanding Incarcerated Trauma

  • Insights into hidden trauma
  • Behavioral signals
  • Group dynamics

Safe Space Strategies

  • Guidance on creating agreements
  • Building psychological safety
  • Responding to disclosures and triggers

Self-Care & Sustainability

  • Tools for reflection
  • Supervision
  • Maintaining emotional well-being while leading others
Decarceration of Incarcerated Trauma item
Decarceration of Incarcerated Trauma
$50

Decarceration of Incarcerated Trauma: Reentry Program Workbook
Overview

Decarceration of Incarcerated Trauma: Reentry Program Workbook is a trauma-informed curriculum designed to support individuals impacted by incarceration, addiction, and unhealed trauma. Blending lived experience with research-based strategies, this workbook provides a structured pathway to healing, resilience, and successful reintegration.

Key Features
Nine Core Modules

The workbook covers the following nine core modules:

  • Trauma awareness
  • Mental health
  • Resilience
  • Anger management
  • Recovery
  • Reentry preparation

Practical Worksheets

The workbook includes:

  • Reflective exercises
  • Coping strategy toolkits
  • Recovery planning templates

Evidence-Based Approaches

The workbook is rooted in:

  • Trauma-informed care
  • Mental health awareness
  • Restorative healing practices

Personal Growth Tools

The workbook covers:

  • Decision-making skills
  • Communication strategies
  • Self-care planning

Spiritual & Emotional Insights

The workbook encourages:

  • Resilience
  • Accountability
  • Transformation

Target Audience

This workbook is ideal for:

  • Reentry programs
  • Facilitators
  • Peer mentors
  • Counselors
  • Individuals committed to personal growth
Add a donation for Operation Inclusion Center for Women

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!