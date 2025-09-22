Decarceration of Incarcerated Trauma: Reentry Program Workbook

Overview

Decarceration of Incarcerated Trauma: Reentry Program Workbook is a trauma-informed curriculum designed to support individuals impacted by incarceration, addiction, and unhealed trauma. Blending lived experience with research-based strategies, this workbook provides a structured pathway to healing, resilience, and successful reintegration.

Key Features

Nine Core Modules

The workbook covers the following nine core modules:

Trauma awareness

Mental health

Resilience

Anger management

Recovery

Reentry preparation

Practical Worksheets

The workbook includes:

Reflective exercises

Coping strategy toolkits

Recovery planning templates

Evidence-Based Approaches

The workbook is rooted in:

Trauma-informed care

Mental health awareness

Restorative healing practices

Personal Growth Tools

The workbook covers:

Decision-making skills

Communication strategies

Self-care planning

Spiritual & Emotional Insights

The workbook encourages:

Resilience

Accountability

Transformation

Target Audience

This workbook is ideal for :